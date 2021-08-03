OVC says JSU has to pay up to leave league; JSU says Alabama law says it doesn't

The Ohio Valley Conference says Jacksonville State owes the league a $1 million exit fee to leave the league, but the school is declining to pay.
The OVC filed a 26-page lawsuit Tuesday in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County to enforce the payment of the exit fee. The league says the exit fee is required by the conference's constitution. The league says it also has filed a lawsuit in the Franklin Circuit Court in Kentucky against Eastern Kentucky University, which also has left the league.
The league says JSU informed the OVC on Feb. 16 that it would leave the league June 30. EKU informed the OVC on Jan. 26. Both schools joined the ASUN Conference on July 1, which the OVC's lawsuit mistakenly calls the "Atlantic Sun Conference."
The OVC also is seeking $15,000 it says JSU owes for tickets to the 2021 conference basketball tournament. In addition, the OVC is asking for attorneys' fees, costs, expenses and interest.
"This is a straightforward case about contractual provisions that the School agreed to but is now unwilling to honor," the OVC said in the lawsuit.
But, in a letter to OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche dated June 29 and included in the lawsuit, JSU Counsel Gregory Harley wrote, "Under Alabama law, no money is owed."
"Among other reasons, the penalty provision is unenforceable as it is in the OVC Constitution, not a valid contract signed by a duly authorized JSU representative," Harley wrote. "In addition, under Alabama law, penalty provisions, like the one at issue here, are unenforceable."
A phone call to Harley for additional comment was not returned. When JSU athletics director Greg Seitz was reached, he referred all questions to Harley.
In the lawsuit, the OVC says its constitution is a contract.
“The contract for all our members regarding exit fees is clear,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche was quoted as saying in the news release. “Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University agreed with the exit fees as part of the contract, and they voted in favor of those fees on multiple occasions. We expect them to honor their agreed-upon OVC commitments.”
DeBauche said that the amount of the exit fee is determined by the date of the notice provided and that because JSU and EKU provided less than two years' notice, the fee is $1 million.
According to the lawsuit, 50 percent of the exit fee is "payable immediately upon an institution's departure." The rest is due by June 30, 2022, according to the lawsuit.
The current amount and timetable were agreed upon by unanimous vote by OVC schools in 2017, according to the lawsuit.
“We are disappointed in the decision of both schools, and we expect them to do the right thing by fulfilling their contractual obligations," DeBauche was quoted as saying in the release. "EKU has been a member of the OVC since the conference’s founding in 1948 and JSU since 2003. They have benefited from their association with the OVC and with its fellow member institutions. To decide now that they don’t have to pay the fee not only violates their contract, it is unfair to the OVC’s member institutions, with whom these schools enjoyed long and mutually beneficial relationships.”
In the lawsuit, the OVC calls JSU leaving the league "unfortunate and surprising." The league noted comments made by former JSU President William Meehan.
"While an OVC member, the School frequently complimented the OVC and publicly expressed pride in its OVC membership," the lawsuit says. "In his 2016 OVC Hall of Fame induction speech, one of the School's former Presidents confirmed that 'the OVC has been a wonderful home for [JSU],' recalling that in deciding to leave the ASUN in 2003, he was 'keeping [his] fingers crossed that [JSU] could get into this great conference [the OVC].' According to the same former President, 'getting into the OVC was a wonderful accomplishment for [JSU].'"
Also in the lawsuit the OVC wished JSU "well in its future endeavors and regrets having to institute this lawsuit."
"But by refusing to abide by its contractual obligations, the School left the OVC no choice but to file this lawsuit in order to enforce its contractual interests, serve the remaining members of the OVC and their student-athletes, and hold the School accountable to the voluntary contract that it agreed to and under which the OVC has performed and provided goods and services to the School, including monetary benefits, for years," the lawsuit said.