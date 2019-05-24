It probably seems unfair to the rest of the Ohio Valley Conference.
In the heat of the OVC baseball tournament, top-seeded Jacksonville State turned to a true freshman pitcher to start Friday's game. Isaiah Magwood promptly shut down the league's second-seeded team, Austin Peay, which paved the way for an 8-4 win and a spot in this weekend's championship round.
"If you've got to have a true freshman, it's nice to have one like that," JSU coach Jim Case said in his postgame news conference.
Magwood (3-0) worked 6⅔ innings and allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs (both earned). He struck out eight.
That's his longest outing since regaining his position in the starting rotation about a month ago. He began the season in the rotation but lost his spot because of ineffectiveness. In five outings since going back to starting, he has pitched at least five innings and allowed two or fewer runs in each instance. Considering the stakes, Friday might've been his best effort of the year.
"I thought he was really in the moment," Case said. "I didn't think it was overwhelming to him, and I didn't think he was underwhelmed, trying to be too cool. He was right in the right spot, right in the moment. For him to go out and in 6⅔ innings and strike out eight and walk one as a freshman in this tournament, that says a lot about him."
Magwood wasn't perfect, but he was when it mattered. In both the fourth and fifth innings, Austin Peay had two on base and one out, but in both instances, they couldn't push either runner across the plate.
"He got into some spots, and they had the right people up and he was able to get out of it," Case said. "He's been good for us … since he moved back into the rotation. Today was kind of a taste of what we've seen at the end of the year."
JSU (36-21), which has won its last 11 games and 15 of its last 16, needs to win only one more game to take the championship.
The Gamecocks will play the winner of the elimination bracket Saturday at 4 p.m. in Marion, Ill. If they win, the tournament is over, and they clinch another championship to go along with their regular-season crown. If they lose, there will be a winner-take-all game Sunday at noon between the same two teams.
As the regular-season champ, the Gamecocks got a bye through the first round, which means they have had to play only twice so far in the tournament. Case said that leaves most everyone available out of the bullpen, except Jackson Tavel, who worked in both of the first two games.
"The advantage is ours," Case said. "We talk a lot about this. The league sets it up so the team that finishes first has the easiest road. It's still up to you to get to this point. We have gotten to this point, so it's up to us to finish the deal."
Alex Webb came up with two critical early hits for the Gamecocks on Friday, driving in the first run on a double and the second run on a fifth-inning single. That put JSU up for good at 2-1. Webb finished 3-for-5.
After scoring five wins in their last at-bat in the previous 16 days, JSU managed to get through this one with only a small amount of drama.
The Gamecocks led 8-2 going into the top of the ninth. With one out, Austin Peay drew a pair of walks off Tavel. JSU brought in Austin Brewster, and the Govs got a single and a bases-loaded walk against him. That cut JSU's lead to 8-3 with bases loaded and the tying run on deck.
JSU turned to Corley Woods, who snuffed the threat. He got a sacrifice fly to right field and a strikeout to end the game. That gave Woods his second save of the season.
"I thought our effort was really good, and one thing I was so proud of is that we continued to add on," JSU coach Jim Case. "It was a great game right there, nip and tuck for probably six innings or so. Then we took the lead. In the past, sometimes that's where it stops. We added those runs, and thank goodness we did, with the way they came back on us in the ninth.
Four to know
—Nash Adams went 1-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. He drove in two runs with a triple and one run on a sacrifice fly.
—Carson Crowe went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
—Cole Frederick went 1-for-5 to extend his hit streak to 17 straight. In case you're interested, the NCAA hit streak is 58 games set by Oklahoma State's Robin Ventura in 1987.
—Tre Kirklin and Andrew Naismith each went 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Who said
—Case on the productive lineup, which delivered 11 hits: "From a hitting standpoint, even the bottom part of our order did a really nice job for us, so I was proud that."
—Case on how Tavel will be the only reliever not available today: "During the year, we've been in a lot worse situations than we are right now, so I feel pretty good about what we have right now."
Next up
—Who will JSU play in the championship round Saturday at 4 p.m.? There still are plenty of contenders, including second-seeded Austin Peay, third-seeded Morehead State, fourth-seeded Belmont and sixth-seeded Eastern Kentucky.