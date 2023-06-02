OPAC announces 2023 fall season lineup

OXFORD — The Oxford Performing Arts Center was filled to capacity Friday night as the list of artists who will begin the venue’s second decade of operations was announced with a season headlined by two of the most iconic vocalists in popular music.

Johnny Mathis, who has used his smooth and velvety voice for over 60 years to sell more than 100 million records and make song standards of “Chances Are” and “Misty,” will join The Atlanta Pops Orchestra on the OPAC stage on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Clint Black, who took the country music world by storm in 1989 with his debut album “Killin’ Time,” brings his long list of number one hits to Oxford on Sunday, Aug. 20.

OPAC’s annual season reveal is always a popular draw for local audiences, but officials said this marked the first time the complete allotment of 1,200 tickets were claimed as this year combined both the season reveal and a special celebration of the center’s 10th anniversary.

Besides Mathis and Black, the new season is an eclectic one with celebrations of legends and the return of some favorites — both literally to the OPAC stage and figuratively from days gone by.

Series subscriber renewals for the fall season begin online June 5. New subscriber sales begin online June 19. Single ticket sales begin online June 26.

More show details and pricing are available at oxfordpac.org.