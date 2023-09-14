One on one with ... Ohatchee's Jesse Baswell

OHATCHEE — While Ohatchee's hot start has been encouraging for everyone down on the Creekbank, it's that much sweeter for Jesse Baswell.
Baswell, a senior, has been on a tear for an Ohatchee team that was sitting at 0-3 last season. He most recently racked up four total touchdowns to help lead Ohatchee to a win over Westbrook Christian.
The senior said that he hopes to continue his football career at the collegiate level after graduating from Ohatchee.
After a recent Ohatchee practice, Baswell took time to talk with Anniston Star Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth and field 10 questions about himself and the team.
Question: You guys are off to a 3-0 start, how has the season been for you?
Answer: I feel pretty confident. It feels good, especially coming off the last season. Last year we had it tough, but we put the work in this offseason and in the weight room everything worked out.
Q: What’s it like being a senior on this team?
A: It definitely helps seeing everybody just come together. As a leader on the team, it helps keeping everybody together like that. The momentum starts going and practices go smoother and the game just feels a whole lot better.
Q: What’s different about this year’s team compared to teams in years past?
A: The team chemistry and playing together more. We've come together a lot more than we were last year and a lot of the younger kids have matured a lot more.
Q: What do you remember about your first varsity game?
A: I started on kickoff return. Trey Pesnell got sick, and I remember seeing the ball and it coming towards me, and Eli Ennis, one of our guys that graduated, he picked it up to return it and he about saved my life.
Q: What’s a talent you have that a lot of people don’t know about?
A: I team rope. A lot of people don’t know that, and I do rodeos too. It’s fun, we’ve got about 11 horses right now.
Q: If you could only eat one snack for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Probably some pineapple, freshly cut.
Q: If you had your pick, what company or product would you sign an NIL deal with?
A: Probably like some kind of hair company or something like that, or maybe maybe some kind of drink sponsor like BODYARMOR or something, that'd be cool.
Q: Tell me about the mullet culture at Ohatchee.
A: Man, we’ve had mullets since I was in the ninth grade, so it’s just been a thing and we’ve just kept it going. People have graduated and they still have them, so I’ve just kept mine ever since then.
Q: What’s your favorite holiday?
A: Christmas, because it brings everybody together, the whole family. You see a lot of the families you don't get to see the whole year if they don't live close.
Q: What do you do to unwind after a long practice?
A: I like to go home and eat first, get hydrated, take a shower and watch some film. I try to eat some kind of fruit, or maybe some kind of protein bar before I eat supper.