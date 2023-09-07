One on one with ... Donoho's Jack Wallace

Editor's note: The Anniston Star's weekly 10 questions feature is back. Check every Thursday online and Friday in print for 10 more questions with a new local high school athlete.
After plenty of time dedicated to Donoho's cross country program, Jack Wallace has learned what it means to be a leader. With the Falcons set to field a young squad, the senior is embracing his position as one of two senior captains.
Wallace is heading into this season with an excited mindset about the Falcons' cross country squad, noting the difference in dedication of this team compared to years' past.
After a recent Falcons practice, Wallace took time to talk with Anniston Star Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth and field 10 questions about himself and the team.
Question: How have practices been for you guys so far this season?
Answer: I wanted to bump up practices because we used to be way more relaxed. This year, we practiced way more through the summer doing harder runs. This year we’re up to like 11 or 12 miles long runs, which is way farther than we've ever been. So practices, while they've been a lot harder, it's paying off a lot. A weird side effect I didn't really expect is I'm able to bond with my team a lot more doing long runs and stuff. Encouraging everybody else, it just made us like more as a team than we were last year.
Q: You’re a senior and one of the captains on this team. What’s it like being a leader on this team?
A: It's just a lot of being way more peppy than you normally would be since you're a leader. We have two seventh-graders and they're going to look up to you, so you’ve got to make sure to always be hype or else they're not going to be hype. Even when I come in feeling really bad, I’ve just got to make the most of it.
Q: What are some of the differences about this year's team compared to past teams you’ve been a part of?
A: We're way more committed than in past years. We only have one person who missed practice frequently, but he plays soccer in Birmingham. He comes home and does his stuff when he's supposed to. We've just been way more committed. People haven't been missing meets, overall, this year just feels different.
Q: If you were in charge of changing the program’s mascot, what would you decide to make it?
A: The lucky eights for cross country, because Coach Long’s favorite number is eight. For the whole school, the dingos because there's this one little dog that walks around. He hasn’t walked around in a while. He used to walk around when we would sit outside for lunch. I'm not joking when I say this dog looked like he was smooshed and one of his legs was too short so he ended up hobbling around. He's like my favorite part of my lunch period every day.
Q: Would you change anything about the rules of cross country?
A: How state works, in that I would make it top 10 finishers compete. Maybe that can't be done like 7A where they have so many people, but 1A, six people is just not enough at all. You have really good runners who just because these other people who run competitively, nobody else runs at their school, all make it and you have really good runners who should be there.
Q: Do you have any superstitions about running?
A: This is the first time I’m telling anybody this, but I have a superstition about number three. I do stuff in threes so like when I'm walking away from my car from parking it, I lock it three times. I jump three times before I race and other various things. I'll count in threes while running. I've always done the jump three before running.
Q: If you could eat only one snack for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: King-sized cookies and cream Hershey's. They're by far one of the worst nutrition picks I could pick. But tastiness-wise, they're unmatched.
Q: Who are some music artists that you listen to?
A: I've been really diving into music lately. I've been listening to a lot of MF DOOM, a lot of Mac DeMarco and right now who's been going through my playlist the most, I don't support his actions, but Kanye West.
Q: What’s your favorite holiday?
A: It's hard to beat Christmas, because I get to go to Birmingham and see all my family. I'm 17 years old, but I still get hyped for Santa Claus. I can't wait to wake up and see what I got on Christmas morning.
Q: If you had your pick, what company or product would you sign an NIL deal with?
A: I think the first cross country like style shoe, but with the Jordan 1 or Jordan 3, would be insane. I would call them the Jordan Wallace's or something. If you’ve ever seen baseball cleats that look like Jordan 1s, something like that.