One on one with … Alexandria's Devan White

ALEXANDRIA — While Devan White has led volleyball defenses as a libero for most of her career, she’s embracing a new leadership role with the Valley Cubs heading into her senior year.
White, who was named a first-team all-Calhoun County libero last season, has helped lead Alexandria to an impressive start along with stepping into a larger leadership role as she’s getting her last season of high school volleyball started.
The senior is beginning her third season starting at libero, serving as a key member of last season’s Alexandria team that won a Calhoun County tournament championship and a Class 5A, Area 12 title.
Unfortunately for hopeful college coaches, she has already been claimed by a nearby program.
White also shared that she has earned a scholarship to play volleyball at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, where she plans to play with the Lions and study in the business or marketing field.
After a recent Valley Cubs practice, White took time to talk with Anniston Star Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth and field 10 questions about herself and the team.
Question: You guys have had a strong start to the season. How have practices and the first games of the season been?
Answer: It’s been really good, we've been getting after it a lot. We've been putting in a lot of reps. I think everybody today was really getting after it, and I think we're really ready to go play tomorrow. We haven't been very stressed out or anything like that, so I think it's been really good. We've had calm practices, and it's shown in games so far, so I hope it continues.
Q: You’re in your senior year. What’s it like being a senior on this team?
A: Obviously, it's sad because this is your last season, and I've been playing for a really long time, but I feel like being a senior, I'm really able to step into a big leadership role. I'm not saying I haven't been a leader in the past, but I feel like when you're a senior, that's your time to really let other people step up. I feel like I've been able to step into that role a lot this year.
Q: You’ve been around for a little while. What are some of the differences about this years’ team compared to in years past?
A: I think our energy is so much more natural than it has been in the past. I feel like this year, everybody has just set their feelings aside, and their opinions, and we all have our eye on the same thing. Everybody’s working for the same goal, and we just want to win, and that's just the bottom line. I just feel like we've meshed so much better, at least in my opinion, than teams I've been on in the past, and everything just feels so much more natural.
Q: If you could change one rule about volleyball, what would it be?
A: I'm a libero, so I guess I'm a little biased, but you can get called for attacking too high above the tape as a libero and I get called for that sometimes. So I think I would change that rule.
Q: Away from volleyball, what would be your dream job?
A: I think my dream job would be to be like an entrepreneur, like somebody that's on Shark Tank that's got that much money. Something like that.
Q: So, is Shark Tank your favorite TV show?
A: It's one of my favorites. I like a lot of reality TV shows. I do like Shark Tank. I really like Chrisley Knows Best. There's this show on Disney Channel, it's a cartoon called Big City Greens. I really like that show. I watch a lot of old shows that have come and gone off Netflix. One Tree Hill, Vampire Diaries, those are some of my favorites.
Q: If you could only have one snack for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: Probably buffalo chicken dip. That’s my fave. I like it spicy. Publix has really good buffalo chicken dip, and then one of my aunts makes it really good homemade. I like it spicy.
Q: Who on your team is most likely to become famous one day?
A: Kirsten Heathcock. She would do something that would get her in the public eye, and then she would become most famous on the team. Probably in a good way. She would do something silly, probably, to get everybody's attention, but I think she'll be the most famous.
Q: If you could have your pick, what company or product would you want to sign an NIL deal with?
A: BODYARMOR or Gatorade. Some type of sports drink, I think that's so cool. Something that's related to being an athlete, not something completely random, you know? Something definitely like that's related to being an athlete.
Q: What’s your favorite holiday?
A: Christmas is my favorite holiday. We get the most time off from school. We get to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. I get a ton of gifts and I get to give a ton of gifts. Christmas is one of the fondest holidays with my family. Christmas morning, it's just me, my brother, my parents and then that evening my uncle and their kids come over, and it's just always fun and it's very traditional. Nothing ever changes as far as what we do for Christmas and my family, so Christmas is my favorite.