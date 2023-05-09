OHS chooses hall of fame names for new athletic complex

OXFORD — The new athletics facility under construction at Oxford High School has been officially named the Oxford High School Champions Athletic Center.
The project is slated for completion in September and will boast about 63,000 square feet for indoor practices, sports medicine, locker rooms, a weight room, training and office and meeting spaces for all student athletics. An additional highlight of the facility will be the rooftop terrace overlooking the football field.
The new center honors several hall of famers in Oxford’s history with namings: the Bill Burgess and Robert Herring Indoor Practice Facility; the Dr. James H. Lett Sports Medicine and Training Facility and the Jack Grizzard Team Room.
“Oxford will always be home. Our time at Oxford High School is full of timeless memories. This is such an honor for the entire Burgess family as well as all the incredible coaches and players who were part of this era of Oxford athletics,” the Burgess family said in a press statement.
Dr. Lett served as the team physician for 33 years and his daughter, Paula Lett Hoffman, says the family is humbled the board would choose to name the sports medicine facility in his honor.
“Daddy loved every minute of helping the athletes of Oxford High School, his alma mater,” Hoffman said in a statement reacting to her father’s honor.
Grizzard coached for 11 seasons beginning in 1960 during which the Hall of Famer won three state championships and came inches away from winning two more while helming the Yellow Jackets on the gridiron.
His family expressed their appreciation for the honor and also sees the center as an emblem of excellence, as was the standard set by Herring.
“Coach Herring gave everything he had to Oxford High School. He loved everything about football. He loved seeing boys become men. He believed that average athletes could play winning football with great coaching and effort,” the Herring family said in a press statement. “Everything he did was first class from the field maintenance to cleaning bathrooms. He bled black and gold and enjoyed seeing his teams compete with class,” said the Herring family.
The project has been under construction since September 2021, and there has been much talk about the facility, its benefits and uses.
A local bond was issued for the construction by the board of education in 2020.
“This is the final phase of our current capital project for Oxford High School which has been in the works for more than a decade,” said Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.
Stanley said she is pleased the facility is not only focused on the student athletic performance but also on injury prevention through sports medicine and conditioning to maintain the health and wellness of students.
The new facility will not be exclusive to athletics.
In addition to student athletes and sports teams, the indoor field and meeting spaces will be accessible to band, robotics and other academic organizations. Coordination of scheduling will ensure an equitable use of the space by a variety of student teams and organizations.
Varsity girls basketball coach Melissa Bennett said she is looking forward to using the facility, particularly the new weight equipment.
“There will be plenty of room with new tools to help our athletes improve,” said Bennett. “We strive to be the best at Oxford and having the best athletic facility helps attain that goal.
District officials add that moving the bulk of athletics into the new facility frees up space to expand fine arts, which is also a much-needed area of expansion. The new facility is considered a “win-win” by school officials for the 1,277-member OHS student body as more than 700 students participate in athletic programs and more than 300 students are enrolled in fine arts.
Stanley said the new facility “reflects long-term benefits to significant percentages of the student body in both athletics and the arts.”
“The Oxford High School Champions Athletic Center enhances our already beautiful campus and provides first-class facilities, equipment and services that will benefit our students for years to come,” Stanley said.