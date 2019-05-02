An infant in St. Clair County may have the measles, state officials said Thursday.
“We are now one of 23 states that have reported cases of measles, but this is not an outbreak situation in Alabama,” state health officer Scott Harris said in a televised news conference Thursday.
Local and state officials have been on the lookout for measles cases due to a resurgence of the illness across the country. Vaccination for measles has been commonplace for the past half-century, though an anti-vaccine movement in recent years has seen some parents opting out of immunization for their kids.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 700 cases of measles across the country this year.
In a telephone interview, assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers told The Star that doctors had “clinical indications” of measles in a child under 1 year of age – too young to be vaccinated. Landers shied away from calling it a confirmed case, saying more testing was being done. Harris, in the teleconference, said the state was considering it a confirmed case though more testing is underway.
Just a day earlier, state officials had announced that the state was so far measles-free. Late last month, the agency reported that a measles-infected Tennessee resident had passed through the state, stopping in Livingston and Fort Payne.
Landers said Thursday that the infant in St. Clair wasn’t infected by that traveler.
“There’s no indication of any exposure,” she said.
Landers said there’s no need for schools in St. Clair County to take action because the infant wasn’t of school age. State and local officials earlier this week told The Star that a case of measles in a county could be cause to send “undervaccinated” kids home from school.
There are few completely unvaccinated children in the local area, though health officials consider school kids “undervaccinated” if they enter school without record of vaccinations that are up-to-date. Kids in that category could be lacking in booster shots or could simply have incomplete records.
Nearly a quarter of students in Calhoun County are in the “undervaccinated” category, making Calhoun one of the top counties for undervaccination.
Landers said parents whose children aren’t up-to-date should take their children to their pediatrician or to the county health department for shots. Adults who aren’t up-to-date should ask their doctor or go to a pharmacy for a shot.
“If you’ve been in the military you’ve had two MMR shots,” Landers said, referring to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. “If you’ve worked in health care, you’ve been vaccinated.”
Those adult shots should provide protection even if they’re decades old, she said.