OXFORD, Miss. — Jacksonville State came back against Illinois, so the Gamecocks get to come back and keep playing in the NCAA baseball tournament.
With the season on the line Saturday, Jim Case's Gamecocks showed they had another rally in them, even against one of the best relief pitchers in the country.
Fourth-seeded Jacksonville State beat second-seeded Illinois 7-5 in an NCAA regional elimination game, despite trailing 4-0 after six innings and 5-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. It marked the 15th time this season in which JSU was either tied or behind in the seventh inning or later but rallied to win.
Pinch-hitter Andrew Naismith delivered the big blow against Illinois closer Garrett Acton, a Collegiate Baseball second-team All-American. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs and two on in the bottom of the eighth inning, Naismith got the fastball he was looking for and drilled it down the right field line. That drove home Nic Gaddis and Isaac Alexander to put JSU up 6-5. Naismith came home on the play, too, when Illinois threw away the relay throw.
"It's a great day for us," JSU coach Jim Case said. "It was even more special because one of the great things about our team this year is when things don't look real good, they hang in there and keep trying to find a way to win. Today after six innings, things looked kind of rough, but we hung in there and exploded."
The Gamecocks take the lead!! 😤#RoadToOmaha | @JSUBB pic.twitter.com/1xAMoFoQM7— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 1, 2019
Jacksonville State (38-22) will play another elimination game Sunday at 2 p.m. against either top-seeded Ole Miss or third-seeded Clemson. A win in that one would put the Gamecocks into the championship round at 8 p.m. With another win there, they would get to play a winner-take-all game Monday at 6 p.m.
Not to be lost in the thrill of staying alive in the NCAA tournament is JSU making history. This is the first time the Gamecocks have won an NCAA Division I baseball tournament game. They were 0-9 to this point after going 0-2 in four previous regional appearances and losing Friday to Ole Miss.
"We've got a taste of it, winning at a regional tournament," first baseman Alex Strachan said, "so that's something to know going forward."
Until the bottom of the seventh, getting a chance to celebrate a win didn't seem likely. Illinois got a pair of runs in the top of the second inning off starter Isaiah Magwood, who wound up going 5⅔ innings. Then in the sixth, Illinois No. 8 hitter Jeff Korte greeted reliever Corley Woods with a two-run homer for a 4-0 lead.
Illinois ace Andy Fisher entered the bottom of the seventh having retired 11 straight Gamecocks. Case said later he was hoping for a spark at that point, and Alex Webb provided it when he led off the inning with a bloop single over the shortstop's head.
Nic Gaddis followed with a homer just inside the foul pole in left field. Isaac Alexander doubled down the right field line, and Strachan took an outside pitch over the right-center fence for a two-run homer to tie it 4-4.
"This whole team, we're very resilient. … We don't feel like they can get us out for nine innings," Gaddis said. "It's just a matter of time before we break through. Lately, it's been a little bit later. We'll get better earlier, hopefully."
Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said he stayed with Fisher because his "velocity was still very good," but the Hartleb acknowledged, "A lot of things happened very quickly."
The dramatics weren't finished, however. In the top of the eighth while facing JSU reliever Jackson Tavel, Illinois first baseman Kellen Sarver crushed the first pitch he saw for a solo home run and a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Gamecocks roared right back. Webb flied out, while Gaddis singled and Alexander walked. Illinois brought in Acton, and he got Strachan to pop up to the shortstop. Next up in the lineup for JSU was right-handed designated hitter Taylor Craven, but Case pinch hit Naismith, a veteran who began the game on the bench.
Naismith had been informed by JSU assistant coach Evan Bush that Acton had a good fastball, and in that situation, Naismith figured that's what was coming. He got one on the inside part of the plate.
"I didn't know if he was going to come in or not, but that last pitch, I thought he was going to go back to his fastball," Naismith said.
Naismith launched his hit down the right field line. Gaddis scored easily from second, and Alexander steamed around the bases from first fast enough that Illinois didn't try to throw him out at the plate. Sarver, the first baseman, intercepted the relay throw and threw to second base to try for Naismith, who he thought had rounded too far around the bag.
The ball sailed into left field … and the left fielder was behind third base ready to back up a throw there. Naismith crossed home plate before Illinois ran down the ball.
Asked what made him go to Naismith in that situation, Case said, "When you look at it, Andrew has driven in a lot of runs for this club. I felt he was our best guy to match what they had coming up."
Illinois didn't go easily in the ninth. JSU stayed with Christian Edwards, who got the last two outs of the eighth inning. Michael Michalak singled, Branden Comia walked, and Michael Massey put down a successful sacrifice bunt. That put runners on second and third.
Edwards struck out Zac Taylor, the No. 3 batter, and then got Sarver to hit a grounder up the middle. Alexander, the shortstop, bolted over just in time to field it and throw out Sarver at first base, ending the game.
What to know
—Gaddis finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. The home run was his team-leading 14th of the year.
—Tre Kirklin went 2-for-4, making him 3-for-7 in the regional. Alexander was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
—Edwards (7-5) finished with 1⅔ innings with one hit, one walk, one strikeout and no runs.
Who said
—Case on how this year's comebacks haven't all been the same: "It's funny because it's been different guys. It's not like you're sitting in the dugout saying, 'Oh, we've got to get Gaddis up.' It's been all different guys."
—Case on the game: "I think it just shows a lot that our guys are going to hang in there and play for 27 outs. We've won a lot of games late. I wish we didn't. I wish we played a little better earlier and weren't in that position, but it's a good feeling to know that there's confidence that we can come back."
Next up
—Case said Dylan Hathcock (3-0, 4.01 ERA) will pitch Sunday afternoon. Case said that he won't worry about Sunday's second game until he knows JSU is in it. He added he doesn't plan to hold back anything at all in trying to win the first game.