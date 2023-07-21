Nostalgic Sundays: Brother and sister, both in their 90s, share lunch and stories

A country-style lunch spread prepared by 93-year-old Elvira Snider is the setting for her and her 90-year-old brother, Charles Thornburg, who have been sharing Sunday lunch for the past couple of months.
They meet at her house on Hollingsworth Road in Jacksonville each Sunday at about 12:30 and enjoy a meal of vegetables she raises, such as the creamed corn, fried okra, green beans and sliced tomatoes she had prepared Sunday.
Snider, a retired seamstress and great-grandmother, is known throughout her community for the work she does in largefront yard with flowers and a vegetable garden in her backyard. Her family members who live nearby help her with the heavy tasks, such as tilling and delivering garden supplies. Otherwise, she does the work herself.
Thornburg, a veteran during the Korean War and a grandfather , is a Jacksonville barber who works three-and-a-half days per week at the shop he owns Bull and Mouth Eighty Oaks. He contributes to Sunday lunches by hauling in topsoil for his sister’s garden.
After the meal, the two sit and talk about the years they grew up on a cotton farm in Ball Play, a community at the northern end of Calhoun County. She was the second child among six, and he was the third.They and a brother who lives in Sylacauga, James Hoyt Thornburg, are the only three still living. James is called “Bitsy,” a name given to him by his older sister, Vivian Kathleen, because he weighed only three pounds at birth. The other children in the family were Charles Frederick, Carl Winston and Erskin — no middle name.
Sitting with them in Snider’s basement kitchen were four guests, two of them kin, including her daughter, Brenda Morgan. Another was Stan Barnwell, a cousin.
They had finished their meal and began reminiscing.
Snider began laughing as Thornburg reminded her about the time all the siblings helping plow with a couple of mules and a piece of equipment called a cultivator. It had a seat, a saddle that one of the boys had thrown over the seat for comfort.
“One of my brothers was on the saddle,” Thornburg said “and we were putting gear on the mules. Bitsy reached up and pulled down a burr from an overhead tree, handed it to another brother and told him to place the burr beneath the mule’s tail. The mule began bucking and kicking, and Bitsy was thrown into the air and onto his back. As the mules ran forward, Thornburg yanked him away from the wheels of the cultivator as the mules ran forward, straight into a tree.
“The tongue of the cultivator ran up the tree and stopped the mules,” Thornburg said.
Snider kept laughing as she remembered how the mule’s reaction had shocked them all.
“I don’t know how there were four boys in the family,” she said, “and nary a one was ever seriously hurt.”
Thornburg reminded her about the time she and others decided they wanted to climb into the hayloft and jump out of the barn. However, they knew they had to soften their landing and decided to push the hay out of the loft and onto the ground, which broke the bales open. The children’s father, Charlie, was mild mannered and likely took the antic in stride.
There were more stories: a stolen batch of tea cakes from their mother Louise, a mule that bucked their father into the cold Nances Creek, and Thornburg’s battered feet that slipped off the one bicycle all six shared.
Barnwell said Thornburg had cut his hair throughout his adult life. He demonstrated how he closed his eyes when sitting in the barber chair and telling Thornburg he would be on vacation for a little while.
“We have a hoot in there,” Barnwell said. “We laugh all the time.”
Thornburg said he might retire one day and hopes to then work on a house he has in Piedmont. Morgan said her mother’s doctor had advice for the family members who watch over her, “Let her keep doing anything she feels like doing.”