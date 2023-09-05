NO ORDINARY DAY: Three JSU trainers help save man's life before football game

JACKSONVILLE — If you're going to collapse because of a serious heart event, one of the best places to do it might be right outside the Jacksonville State University building that houses the football training staff.
That's what happened Saturday before Jax State's home football game against East Tennessee State, and the quick action of three of the school's athletic trainers helped save a man's life.
A fan passed out just steps away from the Jacksonville State football building. Assistant athletic trainers Danielle Jefferson and Justin Files and head athletic trainer Michael Polascik responded and provided vital aid.
"At that time, the patient was completely unconscious," Polascik said. "No pulse. No vitals. So you have a small window where if you're going to save a life, it's then."
Files said Ricky Rutledge, who works in JSU's athletic event operations department, happened to be nearby when the man passed out. Rutledge rushed to the football training room and got Jefferson and Files.
"He said that a fan had passed out outside the facilities, but it looks like something more than just passing out," Files said. "We immediately sprinted over. Somebody was checking his pulse and said, 'I can't get a pulse.' I checked and also couldn't get a pulse. I immediately started (chest) compressions."
That's simple CPR, which Files said he learned initially in 10th grade but continued to study every year through high school, college undergrad and master's degree work.
"We've gone over it plenty of times," Files said. "It makes it so that you don't have to think about your response."
Files said he did about 60 chest compressions before another person at the scene took over, which allowed Files to help sort through equipment needed for the next step.
Jefferson had retrieved a defibrillator, the Ambu bag (a bag valve mask that fits over a patient's nose and mouth to deliver air), the oxygen tank — "everything we'll need to be able to move forward with the situation," she said.
"Justin was able to start CPR, and I was able to go ahead and put those patches on him (for the defibrillator). We just did everything we could," Jefferson said.
Polascik said he was outside the front of the building when the man went down, and a student came to tell him about the emergency. He grabbed another defibrillator, called 911 while on the run, and joined the scene shortly after Files and Jefferson did.
He added that four paramedics also responded to provide vital aid to the man.
Jefferson said the patient needed two shocks with the defibrillator.
Added Polascik: "The shock goes off. Next thing you know, the guy regains consciousness. He's freaking out because he doesn't know what's going on. Pulse comes back. We're doing well."
It wasn't until then that the gravity of the moment hit Polascik, Files and Jefferson.
"Once the man was up and alert, I had time to think, 'We just saved this man's life,' Files said. "But, at the time, I was thinking that I had to do what I had to do to make sure this man could go home to his family."
Polascik, Files and Jefferson agreed to speak to The Anniston Star on Tuesday afternoon, but other than that, they went through their day as usual. They emphasized they weren't looking for any recognition.
"Hey, we're just doing our jobs, honestly," Polascik said. "We don't look for the publicity. We just want the best for anybody out there who goes through a situation like this. It's very rewarding to help a person in that kind of situation. I just pray for him and his family to make a full recovery and to continue to come to JSU games."
All three say that if the man hadn't had the good fortune to pass out within steps of a side door to the football building, the result could've been different. They said even if he had made it into the stadium and passed out in the stands, it would've been difficult to reach him in time.
"But we still would've done everything we could do," Jefferson said. "We wouldn't have given up."