NJCAA softball: Walters State freshman already sitting atop JUCO leaderboards

OXFORD — Walters State pitcher Tori Coffman couldn’t help but smile when talking about striking people out.
In fact, she said her favorite memory of the season was simply “striking ‘em out.”
“It gives me confidence and it just makes me want to do even better,” Coffman said. “It just fires me up.”
Luckily for both her and her team, Coffman has created plenty of memories this season.
In Walters State’s 1-0 win over Wallace State in the NJCAA Softball World Series on Thursday, Coffman pitched a seven-inning shutout, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out eight batters.
Her strikeout total for this season now sits at 293, second on the NJCAA Division I leaderboards, and she averages 11.33 strikeouts per seven innings.
“She's been unreal all year,” Walters State coach Larry Sauceman said. “300 strikeouts, right at it, 30 something wins, she's something else.”
Along with her strikeout abilities, the freshman also excels in just about everything else in the circle.
Coffman leads all of NJCAA Division I with 32 wins as a pitcher and is one of six NJCAA Division I pitchers with an ERA below one. Her 0.97 ERA places her fifth.
She’s also one of 12 NJCAA Division I pitchers with at least 180 innings pitched this season, with 181.
Despite her dominance in the circle, Coffman said that it didn’t come to her immediately.
“I started off slow during the season, but once I got the hang of it, I just got used to it,” Coffman said. “I was just playing ball. That's all you can do is just stay focused and calm and composed.”
Despite her run of dominance near the back half of the season, the pitcher said she saw her performance against Wallace State as a shot at redemption after struggles in the circle against Northwest Florida State.
“Yesterday wasn't too good of a day for me, I just didn't feel like myself,” Coffman said. “I wanted to come back out here and get redemption, just prove myself. I was warming up, I'm pretty sore, but I worked through it. I'm glad to come out with a win today.”
Now, she said she even hopes to be ready to pitch in the Lady Senators’ next games on Thursday.
The freshman said that along with her strong play in the circle, Walters State’s strong defense has been a huge reason for her success.
“Our defense is great, I love having them back behind me,” Coffman said. “Once they hit it, I know they got my back and we're gonna hit the ball.”
As Coffman and Walters State prepare for the next round of the elimination bracket, the freshman said that the atmosphere and the team’s level of play is encouraging as the Lady Senators move forward.
“It's beautiful down here, I love these parts,” Coffman said. “It's just great having all these people here and I love the big audience.”