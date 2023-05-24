NJCAA softball: Ex-JSU star's return to softball brings her back to Choccolocco Park

OXFORD — Wallace State-Hanceville head softball coach Carson Owens has a gregarious, positive personality, and he doesn't mind chatting up a visitor, even when his team has just played in the NJCAA Division I tournament at Choccolocco Park.
But for a moment, he got stuck while he was describing what kind of player he wants and how he wants to help them.
"Bring in good people and, umm …," Owens said, searching for the right words.
"Send them on," finished volunteer assistant Jada Terry, a friend of Owens’ since childhood.
"Yes, send them on to good people. That's our goal," Owens followed, with the big smile returning while he and Terry laughed.
His philosophy mirrors that of Jacksonville State coach Jana McGinnis, who often says she recruits good people first and trusts that good softball will follow. That's probably not a coincidence.
McGinnis’ softball program and the one at Wallace State have a bond that has grown strong in recent years. The folks at Wallace State have sent a few talented players on to the folks at Jacksonville State.
Since 2008, according to JSU's year-by-year softball rosters, she has had seven former Wallace State players join her Gamecocks. All seven have played significant roles for JSU: infielder Courtney Underwood (2008-09), second baseman Sallie Beth Burch (2010-11), two-time all-conference player Taylor Beshears (2018-19), outfielder Keeli Bobbitt (2020-22), first baseman Addie Robinson (2021-22), shortstop Chaney Phillips (2021-22) and second baseman Brantly Bonds (2022-23).
The pipeline has gone the other direction, too. In the past decade, Burch, shortstop Cadi Oliver and Terry, an all-conference outfielder, played at JSU before becoming an assistant coach at Wallace State.
"There's so much that's similar," Terry said. "They're good people, they're good ballplayers. Good people on and off the field."
They're both successful, too. During McGinnis' career, 11 of her JSU have won the conference regular season, the conference tournament or both. Wallace State has won the Alabama Community College Conference championship 15 times and won the NJCAA tournament in 2008 and 2013.
Owens, 24, graduated Danville High in North Alabama in 2017, the same year Terry graduated from West Morgan High, which is about a 20-minute drive away. While Terry played at JSU, Owens attended Wallace State and then Alabama, where he graduated. He worked with the softball programs at both places. He was a Wallace State assistant coach in 2022.
This is Owens’ first season as Wallace State's head coach, but he already has shown he can maintain the level of quality. This year's team won the ACCC, and Owens was named the organization's coach of the year.
They're still fighting in the 16-team national tournament at Choccolocco Park. After a 1-0 loss to Kaskaskia of Centralia, Ill., in the first round Wednesday, third-seeded Wallace State won an elimination game later in the day over Bossier Parish of Bossier City, La., 5-1.
If the Lions can keep winning, they'll have to play three elimination games Thursday, beginning with Walters State of Morristown, Tenn., at 11 a.m. They have enough pitching to make it through, as Owens has used three plenty in the circle this year, and all three rank in the top 24 nationally in ERA: Emily Simon (17-0, 1.05 ERA) is seventh, Alivia Wilken (16-2, 1.43) is 13th, and Katie Simon (11-3, 1.72) is 24th.
Owens said Terry has played an important role as a first-year volunteer assistant coach. Again, it goes back to the similar approaches of Wallace State and JSU.
"She's a product of the culture at JSU, and she comes in and buys into our culture," Owens said. "All of our kids love her. They respect her, they listen. She's a product of the culture at JSU, and what she's done to elevate our culture here."
Both of Wallace State's games Wednesday happened to take place on Choccolocco Park's signature softball field. The last time Terry played there was two years ago in an elimination loss to Southeast Missouri. On her final at-bat, she hit a home run.
At the time, she thought she was done with softball.
"I love it," she said. "I didn't think I would miss it as much as I did, and I do. I didn't know I would love it as much on this side (as a coach) as I do. It's fun."
When her JSU softball playing career ended, she put her degree to good use by working as a nurse. That's still what she does, with a flexible enough schedule to help Owens and full-time assistant coach Lauren Stewart with the Wallace State program.
When Owens called and asked if she wanted to step back on the softball field, she was ready.
"I was like, 'Heck, yeah, sure.' I didn't think twice about it," she said.
Certainly, there are moments when she has sympathy for McGinnis. It isn't unusual for players to say some of the same things to her that she said to McGinnis.
"I think, 'Oh, my God, Coach McGinnis had to deal with so much,'" Terry said.
When Owens was asked what Terry adds to the Wallace State program, he said simply, "Everything."
"From a hitting standpoint, obviously, her career at JSU was through the roof," he said. "She finished as one of the best hitters on the team, especially her last year. So to roll that over and bring her experience here, she knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. We want kids who will go play at that next level, and she brings great experience in that recruitment process. She understands what it takes and the work you have to put in to get to the next level. She provides so much."
Again, Terry made an addition, saying without emotion, "I think that's the nicest thing he's ever said about me."
That made them both laugh.