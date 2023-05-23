NJCAA softball: Canadian finds a home and success with Texas JUCO softball squad

OXFORD — There’s few things that would make someone think to move over 1,800 miles away from home.
Sports and weather are two of them.
A native of the town of Olds in Alberta, Canada, Odessa College pitcher Rayna Cruickshanks now lives approximately 1,806 miles from her hometown as a member of the Wranglers softball team.
Along with the weather playing a part in her decision, she said that her attraction to the Lone Star State was due to the level of talent in the southern part of the United States.
“Honestly, the weather,” Cruickshanks said, laughing. “I wanted to play competitive ball and down south is where it's at. I got with Coach Jackson and made the trek down here. It’s been awesome.”
After her performance in the NJCAA DI Softball World Series on Tuesday, it’s safe to say that both Cruickshanks and her teammates are enjoying her move to Texas.
In Odessa’s first-round, 3-1 victory over Gordon State college, the sophomore struck out 13 of her 25 batters faced as she pitched a full seven innings and picked up the win. She allowed four hits and one earned run, not walking a batter.
With the opening-round victory, her record is now 27-1, with her 27 wins now sitting second in the NJCAA DI leaderboards.
“I felt like it was just a good start to our tournament, we are feeding momentum into the rest of the week with this win today,” Cruickshanks said. “It was only game one, we’ve got a lot more to go, so just trying to keep a level head through it all. It was an exciting win.”
Despite her 13-strikeout performance, Cruickshanks said that her strikeout numbers decreased throughout the season as she pitched more games for Odessa.
“I'd say towards the beginning of the season, I was definitely more strikeouts,” Cruickshanks said. “As people saw me more throughout the season, the strikeout numbers went down, but I've been consistently fly ball outs and my defense has my back whenever I need them. That's worked really well, and then today came out and strikeouts are back up.”
She added that while she’s confident in her defense’s ability to have her back on the mound, it’s always fun to strike people out.
Odessa coach Jeff Jackson said that while opponents during the regular season were familiar with the sophomore, opponents are now unaware of Cruickshanks’ ability because of the teams in the world series being spread across the county.
“Basically in the first half of the season, she was striking everybody out and had electric numbers there,” Jackson said. “I think the more people see her, the less strikeouts she gets, and then the more her numbers went down there, but still very, very effective. I think that's her advantage going into this tournament, is not very many of these teams have seen her before.”
Despite her average stirkeouts per game decreasing throughout the season, Cruickshanks still ranks 22nd in NJCAA DI. Her strikeout total now sits at 179, as she averages 9.06 strikeouts per seven innings and boasts a miniscule 1.47 ERA.
“I felt like everything was moving pretty good in the circle,” Cruickshanks said. “Getting up in the count and not falling behind, I felt like I did a good job of staying in control up there and not letting batters get ahead with balls and everything.”
Added Jackson: “I thought she gave us a really good chance. She was spinning the ball well and locating pretty well for the most part and definitely competing really, really well.”
As the Wranglers prepare for their second-round matchup with the winner of Southern Idaho and Butler, Cruickshanks is confident in the momentum the first-round victory gives her team.
“We have a lot of momentum,” Cruickshanks said. "There’s stuff to improve on as always, but I think tomorrow's a new day and we just gotta keep doing what we've been doing all season and not taking anything for granted.”