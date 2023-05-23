NJCAA softball: Butler sophomore leading speedy squad through playoffs

OXFORD — Despite Butler’s softball team having success hitting for power, the team has taken a new approach to their game this season.
“Speed kills,” Butler coach Morgan Bohannon said. “Everyone always says speed kills and I think that if we can put pressure on the defense, that’s going to be key for us.”
Butler ranks 16th in the NJCAA DI leaderboards in stolen bases, with the team rostering four players with at least 20 stolen bases and two with at least 35.
One of those four players is speedy outfielder Briona Woods.
Woods, a sophomore, said that the Grizzlies have utilized their speedy players more than they have in years past, and that’s paid off.
“Speed is really big in our game,” Woods said. “We have three slappers and then we have some girls with some power who can also run. Our coaches preach speed a lot as long as power. I mean, Butler has always been a very ‘power’ school, so this year, having some speed is definitely new for us, but we're using it to our advantage for sure.”
Along with her speed, Woods’ ability to get on base has been a huge part of the team’s success.
Woods leads the team in many statistical categories, including batting average (.468), runs (75), hits (81) and total bases (164).
“Briona Woods has been key for us this year, she comes up clutch a lot,” Bohannon said. “Has a lot of power, but has a lot of speed. She has a good eye at the plate and she hits a good pitch every time.”
In her 2-for-3 night on Tuesday where she hit a double and scored a run against Southern Idaho, she said that she waited for the right pitch to come across the plate against the unfamiliar pitcher in Southern Idaho’s Gracie Walters.
“Going up at the plate, I was looking for stuff to go in just right down the middle, also seeing things that are kind of close,” Woods said. “Looking at a two strike approach, I don't really know these pitchers yet, so just trying to get their timing, making sure that I have my foot down early and get the barrel through the ball.”
Woods said that she wanted to make a difference in her approach this season after missing time and being able to play in a few games last season, with her last at-bat of the season being the team’s last at-bat of the year.
“I definitely wanted to flip that around for myself,” Woods said. “Being able to adjust at the plate, adjust in the field, coming in basically cold like a freshman, I definitely took this season head on and wanted to change something for myself.”
Along with her level of play on the field, she said that she prides herself in her abilities to lead the dugout.
“I pride myself in my ability to lift up my teammates,” Woods said. “I'm a very vocal person, very encouraging. Some days, I'm down, and I have teammates that pick me up, but that's because they know that that's not normal for me. Definitely being able to bounce back from a situation is something I also pride myself in, but yeah, definitely encouraging my teammates is something. No one's gonna remember all of your batting averages and stuff like that, they remember the person that you are, so I pride myself in that.”
She said that both the level of play and the attitudes of her teammates have been key in her success on and off the field this season.
“My teammates always had my back. If I'm having a down day, my three hole, five hole, six hole always have my back. There's never all of us down at once, and it's amazing when we're all on at once. It's definitely cool for sure.”
Woods said that it’s not just the top of the order that contributes to her success.
In a game against Garden City Community College, Woods said that there were 10 Grizzlies that hit a home run, with players coming off the bench and catching fire at the plate in that game and throughout the season.
“We have girls coming off the bench, being ready and being ready to go hit,” Woods said. “Having girls solid one through 18 is definitely something that Butler has been missing for a while and that's something that we pride ourselves in this year.”
As Woods and the Grizzlies prepare for their second-round matchup, she said that she’s confident in the team’s ability to make decisions and think quickly regardless of the preparation for situations they face.
“Being able to come down here and adjust to the field, having to make plays on the ball, hops on the ball, stuff like that, we have to make in-game adjustments,” Woods said. “We're very good at that. We played on turf fields this year, we played on fields that weren't so good, so just being able to adjust in the moment in the game is very good for us.”