‘Nitty Gritty’ musician to perform in Wedowee

Fans of John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, a country/bluegrass group formed in 1966, may find a few remaining tickets at a show scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, in Wedowee.
The concert, a solo performance by McEuen, is scheduled to be held at 48 West Live, its address being 216 West Broad Street, Wedowee. McEuen will perform on the guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin with songs from the band’s most famous album, the 50-year-old “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”
McEuen is featured in the Ken Burns documentary “Country Music,” which aired on PBS. McEuen is in his 15th year of hosting “Acoustic Traveler” on SiriusXM.
The show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $35 at https://48west.live/product/john-mceuen-the-circle-band.