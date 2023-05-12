Next weekend brings events to Jacksonville

“Fests” and “festivals” are common attractions in our region as spring begins feeling like summer, and in one week it will be Jacksonville’s turn in the spotlight.
Bicyclists will be involved, but it won’t be the type of event that lends itself to attracting a mass of spectators to one spot. Instead, it’s the venerable Cheaha Challenge road race, which starts in Jacksonville and wanders all over the countryside. The city will help put folks in that festive spring mood next Saturday by hosting a 6-hour day of fun and entertainment known as “Fair on the Square.” Here are the particulars:
Cheaha Challenge — Hosted by the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association.
Date: Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.
Location: Starts at the Pete Mathews Coliseum.
What it is: This multi-level bike race has several distances event participants can choose from, starting at a 12 mile cruise to a grueling 124-mile ride over Alabama's tallest Appalachian peaks. Each year, the race garners attention from all over the world, and is a qualifier for the international 2023 UCI Gran Fondo and Time Trial World Championships to be held in Glasgow, Scotland.
“People come from all over. In the past I’ve met people from like, Russia, who will come here and they want to ride this ride,” said Jacksonville city spokesperson Ben Nunnally. “It’s kind of strange, you don’t realize how something local could actually be something international like that. But it is really interesting seeing the people that we get from all over.”
With new businesses like The Apothecary in town, Nunnally said it will be interesting to see who congregates in the city’s main areas.
Fair on the Square — Hosted by the Jacksonville Arts Council and the City of Jacksonville.
Date: Saturday, May 20
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Location: Jacksonville City Square
What it is: Featuring live music, vendors selling various handmade goods such as art, jewelry, etc., and shopping on the square.
This year there will be no food trucks. Visitors can get food at one of the restaurants on the square — Heirloom Tacos, Mongos, KT Pho and Mad Hatter Cupcakes.
“We want to try to focus our attention and the attention of visitors on some of the great restaurants we’ve got downtown,” said Nunnally.
Perfect for a picnic with the family, or just to hang out and enjoy some sunshine, there is plenty for all to do.
“Fair on the square has been a really positive event for us over the last few years, especially having come out of COVID and having an opportunity just to get everybody together to spend time with one another, get something to eat and check out some of the shops on the square,” Nunnally said.