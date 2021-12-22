New playoff rules: If you don't have enough players because of COVID-19, you forfeit

COVID-19 could cost a team a national championship. Or win it for them.
With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading, the College Football Playoff management committee released a series of actions it will take as it prepares for the four-team playoff. It boils down to this: if you don't have enough players because of COVID-19 protocols, you could have to forfeit.
Both semifinal games are set for Dec. 31 with Alabama facing Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and Georgia meeting Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The national title game is set for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
According to a news release, if one team is unavailable to play in the playoff semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls), then the unavailable team will forfeit, and the opponent will advance to the national championship game.
If both teams in one game are unavailable, then the winner of the other semifinal will be declared national champion.
If three teams are unavailable to play, then the one team left standing will be declared national champion.
“We certainly wish we were not in this position,” said Bill Hancock, said executive director of the CFP, “but the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game.”
As for the national championship game, if one team is unavailable, the game can be rescheduled, although not any later than Jan. 14. If one team is still unavailable by that date, then the one team left standing is national champion.
What if both teams can't play? Then the CFP national champion will be vacated.
“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” Hancock said. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”
Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday that about 90 percent of his team not only has received both vaccine shots but has gotten the booster as well. Before the season, he said all but one player had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Saban also said that the team was returning to the same COVID-19 protocols it put in place for the 2020 playoffs.
"We let our players go home for the break last year and we educate the families, we give them a care package with everything they need to stay safe, and we have implemented all the protocols here since we've been back that we had last year, wearing a mask in meetings, washing hands, social distancing in meetings and we're encouraging the players to do that when they leave here," Saban told reporters Monday. "We're really putting the protocols in place that we used a year ago which was helpful to us and we're going to keep doing that."
COVID-19 already has affected the Crimson Tide's practice plans. The school released a joint statement from Saban and athletics trainer Jeff Allen that two staff members have tested positive.
“We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19," the statement said. "They have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines. We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.”
Other policies that Alabama and other College Football Playoff teams will have to follow, according to actions published by the CFP on Wednesday.
—Teams’ travel to bowl sites: Teams have the option to arrive at the bowl site not later than two days before the game, rather than the customary five days before the game. (For example, not later than Wednesday before a Friday game.)
—Bowl events: Attendance at events at the game sites will be optional for student-athletes, institutions’ staff members, bands and spirit squads.
—News conferences: Media access to coaches, staff and student-athletes will be virtual.
—Access to the playing field: Non-essential personnel will not have access to the field and sidelines pre- and post-game. (For clarity, this includes, but is not limited to, institutions’ friends and family and bowls’ “special guests” and sponsors.)
—Testing arrangement: Each institution will use the testing arrangement that it used during the regular season. The institution will arrange for testing at the game site.
—Acceptance of opponent’s protocol: Each conference has agreed to accept each other conference’s testing protocol.
—Certification: The director of athletics and the institution’s chief medical officer must certify that each person with access to the playing field on game day has tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the kickoff or has been fully vaccinated.
—Health and safety: To provide the best chance of health and safety, the participating institutions are encouraged to ensure that student-athletes and staff take prudent measures and follow medical recommendations to help prevent the contraction or transmission of COVID before, during and after they travel to the game sites.