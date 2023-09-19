NEW COACH ON BOARD: Oxford hires former Austin Peay coach to lead baseball

Oxford High School announced on Tuesday morning that it has hired former Austin Peay coach Travis Janssen to lead its baseball program.
Janssen served as head coach at Austin Peay from 2016-2022, where he compiled a 165–173 record. He helped lead the Govs to a program-best 34 wins in 2016 and led the team to five straight Ohio Valley Conference tournament appearances.
Before his seven-year stint at Austin Peay, he led NCAA Division II Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where he compiled a 104-99 record across four seasons.
“What an exciting day it is to welcome Coach Travis Janssen, his wife Christy, daughter Avery Janssen (freshman at Vanderbilt), son Tate Janssen (Junior Class President at Clarksville High School), and son Turner Janssen (6th grade) as the newest members of our Yellow Jacket family,” the school said in a release.
He’s also had two stints as an assistant under Jim Case at Jacksonville State, one from 2006-2011 and another in 2015.
Before becoming a coach, Janssen played at Butler Community College and New Mexico State before playing in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 1995.
Janssen will succeed Wes Brooks, who spent 18 years as Oxford's head coach and helped lead the Yellow Jackets to two Class 6A state championships. Last season saw Oxford post a 39-6 record and sweep the playoffs to claim a Class 6A state championship.
This story will be updated with more information.