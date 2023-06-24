NEW COACH ON BOARD: JSU hires ex-Missouri, SEMO coach to succeed Jim Case

Jacksonville State has a new baseball coach.
The Gamecocks’ players were informed this evening by athletics director Greg Seitz that JSU has hired former Missouri and Southeast Missouri coach Steve Bieser to take over the program. He will replace Jim Case, who retired after spending 22 seasons as JSU's baseball coach.
Bieser served as Missouri's head coach the past seven years before he was fired May 28. Bieser, 55, went 188-155-1 at Missouri during 2017-23 but was 60-97-1 in the Southeastern Conference. He was coming off a season in which the Tigers went 30-24 overall and 10-20 in the SEC.
At Missouri, he battled a disadvantage: according to a Columbia Daily Tribune report published June 12, the University of Missouri spent the least in the Southeastern Conference on baseball during the Fiscal Year 2022 at $2.6 million. The next lowest was the University of Kentucky at $3.2 million. Tennessee was the highest at $12 million.
Bieser won 39 SEC games in 2017-19, which was the baseball program's best since the school joined the SEC in the fall of 2012. He had six winning seasons in his seven years after the program had only two in six seasons since joining in the SEC.
Bieser also spent 2013-16 at Southeast Missouri, his alma mater, where he won three straight Ohio Valley Conference championships. He was OVC coach of the year twice. He was 138-95 at SEMO.
Before becoming head coach, he was an assistant at SEMO for two seasons.
“I want to thank President (Don) Killingsworth, Greg Seitz and the entire search committee for entrusting me to lead this outstanding baseball program,” Bieser said in a statement. “Over the past 53 years, this program has been a model of excellence both on and off the field under the great leadership of Coach Abbott and Coach Case.
“During the past 13 years, I have been able to get to know Coach Case very well, and the respect I have for him and the consistency of excellence he has shown over the years at JSU made me very excited about this opportunity. When Coach Case announced his retirement, I knew this was a place I wanted to pursue and am ready to continue building on this storied program and to bring Championships and develop Champions for life.”
Before becoming a coach, he spent 13 seasons in professional baseball as a player. He was drafted in the 32nd round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1989. He played in the minor leagues for the Phillies, New York Mets, Montreal Expos, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. He played in the major leagues for the Mets in 1997 and Pirates in 1998. He played a combined 60 games in the majors and hit .250.
He began coaching high schools in 2001 and spent a decade at that level before moving to SEMO. He helped win Missouri state championships in 2004 and 2006 and was runner-up in 2002.
“We feel like we found the best possible coach to lead us into the next era of Jax State Baseball in Steve Bieser,” Seitz said. “He brings over 20 years of coaching experience and has been successful at every stop. We are excited to see the heights he can take our program to as we move into Conference USA and know he will continue to build upon the great foundation that is already in place in our program.”
Bieser is a native of Sainte Genevieve, Mo., and he and his wife, Diahann, have a son, Cole, and three daughters, Whitley, Briley and Carley.