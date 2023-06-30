New band director at OMS a recent JSU graduate

OXFORD — Jacob McGraw has been named the director of the Oxford Middle School Band.

McGraw comes to Oxford after having served as the assistant band director at Fort Payne High School where he was involved with superior-rated drumlines, concert ensembles and indoor programs over the last several years. He has also worked with bands in Trussville, Albertville and Leeds.

The graduate of Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga., continued his education at Jacksonville State where he graduated with honors in the spring of 2020.

While at JSU, McGraw participated in The Marching Southerners, including a performance in the World Peace Parade in Italy. He served as the bass drum section leader during the 2019 season culminating with a performance at Bands of America Grand Nationals.

McGraw performed at the 2017 Percussion Arts Society International Competition and the 2020 Alabama Music Educators Association featuring performances with the JSU Jazz Program, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds.

McGraw has some experience in the Oxford district, having taught here as part of his undergraduate studies and recalled working in the city and becoming a member of a local church during his years at JSU.

“The city has been my place to grow and I cannot think of a better community to pour into than the one that poured into me,” McGraw said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work in Oxford, as this city has been a cornerstone of my life for the last several years,” McGraw said in a statement to The Anniston Star. “I have already been overwhelmed with support from the community and staff. I am excited for the upcoming year and cannot wait to begin working with the staff and students at Oxford City Schools.”

McGraw’s hiring comes shortly after the district hired former OHS assistant band director Brian Bradbury to lead the high school band program.

Both hires come as the district is looking to “expand the fine arts and performance arts programs,” according to Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley.

Bradbury named OHS director of bands A former assistant band director for Oxford High School is coming back to campus to take a step up the career ladder.

The school board supported that notion during its meeting Thursday morning as board members unanimously voted to purchase additional band instruments and equipment for the program.

Stanley explained new funding had become available for fine arts expenditures which allowed the district to spend “what we could not normally spend in a normal year” to replenish many of the major heavy instruments such as tubas and drums which are normally provided by the school, as well as helping to supply instruments for students who may not be able to purchase their own instruments.

“This is another way to be as inclusive as we can in aiding those who want to participate in the band program,” Stanley said.

Board members also approved the code of student conduct and the student handbooks for the 2023-24 school year.

The district will also add two new positions, a director of STEM research and innovation and an elementary career coach.

“The elementary career coach will help students in that age group to learn what work is and what careers are out there and possible for them to consider,” Stanley said.