NASCAR Q&A: Denny Hamlin talks Talladega, golf, charity work, and his favorite snack

At 39, Denny Hamlin is having one of his best seasons in NASCAR's Cup Series.
He has six wins, which is tied for second in his career, and there still are six races remaining. His 16 finishes in the top five are second to his 19 last year. His average finish through 30 races is 9.3, and that's a career best.
He is second in the points standings as the Cup Series playoffs are in the Round of 12. He finished the season second in 2010, third in 2006 and 2014, and fourth last year.
A respected figure in racing, he and basketball icon Michael Jordan are starting a race team in 2021 and have tapped Bubba Wallace as the driver.
Nothing is guaranteed, however, as only a victory would lock Hamlin into the next round, which includes only eight drivers. After the YellaWood 500 at Talladega on Sunday, the circuit goes to Charlotte before the playoffs are trimmed from 12 to eight.
With that backdrop, Denny Hamlin spent a few minutes recently speaking one-on-one with The Anniston Star's Mark Edwards. Nothing was off the table, although his representative said he was not ready to talk about the 2021 race team yet.
Question: The Cup Series heads to Talladega this week. You won there in 2014. What are some favorite memories of that day or any day at Talladega?
Answer: I enjoy racing at that track in general, and of course, if you win, you feel like you've probably dodged a few bullets to get there. I really like the track. I enjoy the competition and the mental aspect of it when it comes to the strategic way you put yourself in a certain spot to make your car go to the front. Everybody is running wide open, and it's about who manipulates the air the best is the one who goes to the front.
Definitely feel like we're got a knack for it. Our team has been really good at it the last six, seven years now.
Q: You've had an awfully good year with six wins. That's impressive, especially in such an unusual season because of the pandemic. What do you owe your success to this year?
A: It's our process for what Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and I have, our communication and how we discuss the car. He's getting the most out of the car for the way that I drive it. He doesn't change the way that I drive; he just adapts the car to it.
Even though we had six wins last year, we were still learning each other. This year, with more notes in the notebook, he's been able to expand on that and make us more competitive on a consistent basis.
Q: You've always been one of the more popular drivers at Talladega with the fans. Why would you say that's so?
A: There's been fan support at Talladega in general, not just my fans but ones of NASCAR racing as a whole have come out in strong numbers at Talladega. It shows with the investment the speedway has put into that infield there. I really wish they were going to be able to experience that this year, but I really feel like they are passionate fans. … I remember watching races from there for many years before I got there, and it always seemed like the Talladega fans were always the loudest.
Q: When you were growing up, did you have any drivers who you enjoyed following?
A: Yeah, I enjoyed following Bill Elliott. Matt Kenseth was a guy I looked up to. There's been a lot of different guys. I was kind of an anti-Dale Earnhardt guy, mostly because my dad was a Dale Earnhardt fan. I always pulled for whoever was racing against him that week.
Q: You're also known for being big into golf. If you had not gone into racing, could you picture yourself as a professional golfer?
A: I don't think I'm good enough. I don't spend enough time doing it. I picked up pretty quickly, but I've kind of stalled out where I am now because I can't put in the time or the effort to get better from where I am now. Certainly, I would love to. It's a sport that I love. It's very competitive. I like that if you stink, it's your fault. It's nobody else's fault. Really, it wasn't until I got to the Cup Series when I started playing golf.
Q: You and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson famously have a friendship, and you got to caddy for him at a Par-3 contest one year at the Masters. What was it like to be at Augusta National for a fan of golf like you and a friend of Bubba?
A: Oh, it was great. To be able to caddy for him was a huge honor. The Masters obviously speaks for itself. I credit his win there because of me because he won the year that I caddied for him on that Wednesday. It was a friendship thing. He didn't have anyone else carrying it, so I got on the bag and walked around and talked with him.
Q: I'm told you're trying to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis research through your foundation. Could you tell me why this particular issue is important to you?
A: Well, my cousin has it. It was something I didn't understand when I was younger. I didn't understand the medications he was taking and the struggles he was going through. I got a good education in it as I got older. Once I started my foundation about 14 years ago, it was definitely the main beneficiary of the money we've raised simply because you typically link to things that affect your family itself.
Q: Last question, what is your favorite snack? Chase Elliott says it's a big bowl of cereal, and Austin Dillon says he likes a chocolate chip cookie.
A: I'm kind of a cereal guy myself. I'm more of a late-night cereal guy, which is not good for you at all. If it's just a snack, I like anything with chocolate and peanut butter in it. I've got a wide range. I'm a snack-a-holic. I'm not too particular.