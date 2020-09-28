NASCAR Q&A: Brian Crichton talks the good and the bad of first year as Talladega track president

TALLADEGA — Brian Crichton worked 10 years at Talladega Superspeedway before replacing the retiring Grant Lynch as track president.
After a decade of helping to transform the hallowed NASCAR venue on the marketing and sales end, Crichton had big dreams about year one behind the proverbial wheel. Fate answered bluntly: hold my beer.
From the COVID-19 pandemic to NASCAR’s Confederate Flag ban to a noose in the Sprint Cup garage, Crichton and his staff confronted unfathomable first-year challenges.
Those challenges came from external sources and carry into this weekend’s races, which include the newly named Chevy Silverado 250 truck series race, Ag-Pro 300 Xfintiy Series race and YellaWood 500 Cup Series race.
Within those race names come three of Crichton’s biggest first-year victories, all involving sponsorships. Maybe the biggest victory came in the fact that two Talladega race weekends happened or will happen, even with a fraction of the normal crowd and rescheduling of the spring race.
Things are slowly working their way back to normal for Crichton and his team. What follows is a chat with Crichton, looking back on his first year in charge and forward to the next year:
Question: It’s race week. How glad are you for something resembling normal problems?
Answer: We are so glad NASCAR is rolling into town this week, and we’ve got a NASCAR race weekend this weekend with fans in the stands and RVs in the infield. It won’t be that typical Talladega experience, but it will be a NASCAR race experience at Talladega.
Q: The June race at Talladega became the first NASCAR race under the pandemic cloud to have fans in the stands, with 5,000 allowed in. How many fans can attend this weekend’s races?
A: We’re doing about 20 percent of our seating capacity, once we do social-distancing. There are multiple factors that go into it. You have to kill two or three seats off of each row. Because there’s people walking up and down the stairs, you have to provide six feet of social distancing for people walking up and down the stairs. You can’t put more than two groups in a row. You can’t put three groups in a row, because one group has to walk in front of another group somewhere along the way. Once we social-distance out our seating manifest, we have about 16 or 17,000 seats. We’re pretty much sold out for all of the available seats we have for this weekend.
Q: You took over Sept. 3 of last year and, no doubt, had a vision of how that first year would go. Fate, obviously, had other ideas. How tough was your first year on the job, given so much that came at you from beyond your control?
A: First and foremost, it’s only been a year? I tell you, this first year, I did not anticipate or see any of this coming. It’s been a very, very different first year as president. I’ve been at Talladega Superspeedway for 10 years, so I know what the Talladega Superspeedway experience typically is, and this just was so far out of the norm. Having such a great team here at Talladega Superspeedway has allowed all of us to be able to be one of the first to welcome fans back to the venue and then help build that foundation to grow it to where we’re going to be this weekend in October.
Q: After this race year, you’ll have total fan attendance of 21,000 to 22,000. That’s a fraction of a normal one-race total. How much does that impact the track’s finances?
A: Obviously, the finances for everybody have been affected, clear across the board. It’s just been such a different year. I can’t get into specific financial impact, but if you just look at just the local area, too, that economic impact that we weren’t able to provide at Talladega Superspeedway in a normal year and how it’s impacted our whole entire community and surrounding areas and our whole entire state.
Q: NASCAR announced its Confederate Flag ban just ahead of the June race. How much did timing impact tensions and drama around events of that weekend?
A: It was a decision NASCAR made, and it was made just before a couple of weeks before our race weekend. As a NASCAR-owned race track, we obviously adhered to the policy that NASCAR announced. There were a couple of Confederate Flags that were driving up and down Speedway Boulevard, but we really didn’t see it on our property. We didn’t have anybody trying to go around the rules. We were very clear with the rules and that we were going to enforce it, so it wasn’t really an issue during our event weekend in June.
Q: Obviously, no one from your shop tied a noose in the Cup garage, but the noose in stall of NASCAR’s only black driver forced you and your team into public-relations crisis mode. Looking back on it, how do you grade the handling of it?
A: It was a very unfortunate situation. You look back on it, and it was something where somebody tied that garage pulldown last October, so we were able to go back and look at photos and video and trace it back to last October, when that garage first opened, but look at the positives that came out of it. Look at the way NASCAR, the teams and the crews and everybody rallied around Bubba. They thought it was a very unfortunate situation, but it just showed the unity. It showed the unity of NASCAR. It showed the unity of teams. It showed the unity of the sport to stand with Bubba and not to allow something like that to get in the way of all of us moving forward.
Q: How much have things settled into what we call normalcy anymore since the June race?
A: We’re getting back to whatever that normal is going to be. To be able to welcome infielders back into Talladega Superspeedway is another step towards, or getting back to, what makes Talladega Superspeedway so great. The experience this coming-up weekend is going to be different than any other Talladega Superspeedway event weekend. We’re going to following all of the social-distancing protocols, policies and procedures inside of our infield and in all of our grandstands, following all of the Alabama health department codes, so it’s going to be different, but to be able to welcome fans back and to be able to be back at Talladega Superspeedway and be camping here for the entire weekend is another step. It’s another block into that foundation that we’re all building as sports. It’s not just NASCAR. It’s college football. It’s professional football. Every sport that’s out there, we’re all putting these blocks together to continue to build that foundation to get back to normal one day.
Q: YellaWood, Ag-Pro and Chevrolet Silverado would have to be among the biggest positives for the past 12 months. How big were those naming-sponsorship victories amid such headwinds?
A: It’s a very different year. We announced YellaWood, which is a great company here inside the state of Alabama, earlier in the year, before the COVID breakout happened. For them to stick with us and to work with us and to go through all of the ups and downs of these past six months has just been tremendous. Jimmy Rane is going to be here on Sunday. He’s going to be the grand marshal, so we’re excited about that. We’re excited about the involvement that the entire YellaWood team has had here at Talladega Superspeedway, to use it as one of their premier properties as they’re continuing to build their brand, as well. Same thing with Ag-Pro and with Chevy. They see the value in Talladega Superspeedway and what we’re doing here and the brand that Talladega Superspeedway is. To continue to associate with those great brands, as well, and just to continue to build is tremendous for us.
Q: Amid the storms, there were the Convoy of Hope, the Kids Coloring Board and other positive involvements. How important was it to keep such things going?
A: It’s extremely important, and our local community is very, very important to us. For the NASCAR Foundation and Talladega Superspeedway to work together back in June for the Convoy of Hope and the Joey Logano Foundation on the Convoy of Hope to provide much needed food and other necessities to our local area was huge to us. The involvement we have with local schools and different programs is big to us. Unfortunately, right now, not to be able to have those students back out to Talladega Superspeedway like we did last October for our S.T.E.M. program, it stings a little bit. It was such a great program, and we were looking to be able to build that. There was so much excitement coming out of it. It’s something that’s on pause for right now but something, as we get back to that normal, we’re going to be doing those again here in the near future, to continue to build those community efforts that we have.
Q: If you could have your vision of this weekend as the last Talladega memory for 2020 and launching forward, what would that look like?
A: My goodness. It looks like we’re going to get beautiful weather this weekend. Hopefully I didn’t jinx that, but the beautiful weather and fans just out here having a good time. It was one of the things about June that really, really struck me, was that we were welcoming people back to our track, so we were out and thanking people and making sure that people were keeping social distance, but the amount of thank-yous that we received back was, I don’t want to say shocking, but it was so nice to hear. Fans truly appreciated and truly understood the steps and what we did as a team here, with NASCAR, to be able to bring fans back out. So, it’s the smiles on the guests’ faces. It’s the kids that are laughing and having fun and making memories here again at Talladega Superspeedway, and then of course, a four-wide finish with four of the playoff contenders, separated by the closest of margins in NASCAR history. That’s what I want to walk away with on Sunday evening.
Q: If you could speak directly to fans and give them a message about how things are going at Talladega and what they might need to know this weekend, what would you tell them?
A: First and foremost, just thank them for their patience. Thank them for their understanding during these unprecedented times, and thank them for their support. We’re welcoming fans back as safely as we can and continuing to build those foundational blocks that are going to allow us to continue to grow for the future. Their support of NASCAR and Talladega Superspeedway doesn’t go lost on the team here, and how much we appreciate them and their support.
Q: Still living your dream job?
A: Yes! Yes! Without a doubt. It’s been a different year, a year that I didn’t anticipate, and I don’t think anybody anticipated, but we have got the best team here at Talladega Superspeedway. We’ve got the best support from NASCAR as a company and the Southeast regional support that we have, that makes it continue to be a dream job. It’s been tough, but life isn’t always easy. You’re going to learn from everything that you do, and you’re going to get better from everything that you learn. That’s the way we’re looking at this. It’s been a tremendous opportunity for us to look at our business differently, look at things we can do to enhanced the experience when we get back to normal, so we’re excited about the future. We’re excited about this weekend, and we’re excited about 2021 and beyond.