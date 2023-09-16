Museum opens children’s exhibit to the public

Grabbing his mother’s hand, 3-year-old Murphy Steelman led her around a special exhibit space Saturday morning at the Anniston Museum of Natural History. Home to such devices as a tornado simulator and an earthquake simulator, the Force Factory kids exhibit presented plenty for the young mind to be curious about.
Finally open to the public, Force Factory welcomed the little boy and many others to see the exhibit that’s been in the making for the past four years.
Saturday Anniston Museums and Gardens assistant director Sarah Woolmaker said the previous night’s member-only presentation had been a huge hit with the younger set.
“What’s really cute is that there’s a burrow that you can pretend to be a burrowing animal and go through. And you learn who is real brave and who might need a little help. Last night we saw kids that didn’t know each other and they were encouraging each other,” Woolmaker said. “So once one went in, the other one was like, ‘OK, if you’re going in I can go.’ That was really really sweet to see.”
The museum introduced Force Factory to its sponsors at a sponsor appreciation night Thursday, and opened to its members Friday, so by the time of the public opening today at 10 a.m., museum staff already had a general idea of how people would react to particular exhibits.
“The members had a lot of fun. We had a lot of kids here, and we’re just learning what’s everybody’s favorite part.” Woolmaker said.
The tornado simulator would have to be the biggest contender for everyone’s favorite, Woolmaker said.
Steelman pulled his mom into the simulator Saturday morning and closed the door. He clutched her tightly as the wind began to blow his hair all around.
“We had a couple of kids go in and they were just like, ‘Oh my GOSH!’ And instead of the count down, it’s a count up because you see the EF scale go up to one through five. You can see images of what those tornadoes look like. And so they were like, ‘It’s on a one! It’s on two! It’s moving to three!’ They’ve had a great time with it,” Woolmaker said, imitating the excitement in the kids’ voices.
Entry into the exhibit is on a 30-minute timed segment which guests can add to their tickets online when they buy their tickets. Guests reserve their time slot prior to entering because the room’s capacity is limited to 40.
“This way everybody gets their designated time to go in and play,” Woolmaker said.
It does not cost a visitor to add Force Factory to his or her ticket. It’s simply a way the museum can manage the flow of foot traffic in the early days or weeks of the exhibit.
“We haven’t done timed ticketing before, so this is the first time that we’ve asked our guests to do it. So that’s one thing that has changed for right now. As everybody gets acclimated with Force Factory, the traffic flow will take care of itself and we won’t require timed ticketing,” Woolmaker said.