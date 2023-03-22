MS. 1,000: Surprise, Jana McGinnis, that win you got was a significant milestone

MONTGOMERY — No, Jana McGinnis really didn't know she could get her 1,000th career coaching win when her Jacksonville State softball team played at Alabama State on Tuesday.
When JSU beat the Hornets 13-1 for her milestone victory, setting off a celebration by her players, coaching staff and JSU fans, she was caught off guard.
She wasn't expecting JSU players Camryn McLemore, Holly Stewart and Emma Jones to dump the contents of the water cooler on her after going through the traditional postgame handshake line. She was surprised by the postgame celebration, which included cookies, cake, special T-shirts, sweatshirts and a big banner.
She was thrilled to see that husband Russ McGinnis, daughter Peyton Rogers and three-week-old grandson Beckham Rogers had made the trip.
"I'm glad I didn't know for sure," McGinnis said. "Anything that happened, I would've been like, 'Oh, they're letting the pressure get to them.' To know that (the team) all knew how big tonight was, I'm proud of the way they stepped up."
The @JaxStateSB players dump the water bucket on head coach Jana McGinnis after a 13-1 win over Alabama State gave her career win No. 1,000. pic.twitter.com/NGNRrO9470— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 23, 2023
Russ said that Jana never said a word this week about getting a milestone, "but surely she knew she was close."
Jana McGinnis disagreed. She said she was thinking strictly about using Tuesday's game to prepare for a three-game ASUN Conference series at Bellarmine this weekend.
"When we would go to these tournaments, people would go, 'I know you're approaching 1,000 wins.' But I wouldn't let myself think about it," she said. "Pat Murphy, the Alabama coach, called and he said, 'Hey, good luck, I know you're approaching 1,000. No pressure.' Well, I just took it like, it's in the reach. Honestly, I don't focus on that. I was preparing for Bellarmine and using this game as preparation."
And when it ended, she didn't seem in much of a hurry to join the celebration. With players, parents, family and fans waiting outside the dugout, McGinnis went over her usual postgame postmortem with her assistant coaches. Then when assistants Holli Mitchell and Julie Boland left the dugout, McGinnis took a few more minutes before she came out to join the crowd.
The first thing she did was get a hug and kiss from Russ, who lifted her in the air. She then hugged and kissed Payton, and as her players went, "Awww," she gave Beckham a kiss.
"We told each other that tonight was for her. It didn't matter how each individual did. We wanted to do it for her. We came today knowing that whatever happened, we were winning it for Coach McGinnis," Stewart said.
The idea of showering McGinnis with the water bucket came from Boland, who hatched the idea with Stewart, McLemore and Jones.
"We had a big, ol’ plan," Stewart said. "We knew tonight was special and we wanted to make it even more special."
The postgame celebration after McGinnis wins No. 1,000 for her career. pic.twitter.com/X8XIFNm4GV— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) March 23, 2023
McGinnis is in her 30th season coaching Jacksonville State softball. A JSU grad and former star basketball player for the Gamecocks, she is 1,000-564 as head of the softball programs. Eleven of her teams have won a conference regular-season title, a conference tournament title or both.
The game included a moment in which the coaching of McGinnis and her staff turned a close game into a comfortable win.
With JSU up 3-0 in the top of the third inning, Abbi Perkins struck out for the third out. But, McGinnis protested, because Alabama State catcher Lauryn Maher was wearing No. 4 on her jersey. On the lineup sheet that Alabama State coach Todd Bradley turned in before the game listed Maher as No. 5.
"We noticed the inning before," McGinnis said. "Coach Julie noticed. She was the one who saw it. The catcher's number was hidden by her equipment, but when they called out her number over the loudspeaker, Coach Julie said, 'Hey, she's wearing the wrong number.' We said we'd sit on it, if she got on base or if we struck out."
When Perkins struck out, McGinnis brought it to the attention of the umpires, who agreed there was a violation, but they weren't sure what the resolution was. It took about 20 minutes to get an answer from an umpire supervisor.
The ruling: a replay of the pitch. Perkins then drilled a shot that the ASU third baseman couldn't field, bouncing into left field while pinch-runner Ella Pate scored. JSU got three more runs before the inning ended for a 7-0 lead.
The Gamecocks added six more innings in the top of the fourth for a 13-0 lead. Alabama State managed a run in the bottom of the fifth, and the game ended because of the eight-run mercy rule.
And that set off all the fun.
"She's always had faith in us from the beginning, so we had faith in each other to get this done tonight for her," Jones said.
What to know
—Jones had a huge night by going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and five RBIs.
—Stewart went 2-for-4 with the only homer of the night and three RBIs.
—Lauren Hunt was 2-for-2 and scored three runs. Perkins was 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs.
—McLemore was 1-for-1 with an RBI, while Brantly Bonds went 1-for-1. Both were pinch-hitters.
—Jaliyah Holmes (7-3) pitched the first four innings and allowed three hits and no walks. She struck out 10. Jordan Eslinger worked the final inning.
Who said
—McGinnis on how her team played: "Brantly has been working on being calm in the box, good control. That was what her at-bat showed. I thought Cam did a good job. I thought Liyah was so dominant in the circle. Holly Stewart stepped up. Emma Jones did exactly what she and Coach Julie have been working on. She was huge tonight. I thought Abbi Perkins, when we had the delay, and she stepped up and got a big hit. That was huge."
—Jones on McGinnis: "This is part of her legacy. Us following along and maybe following along in her footsteps or coaching in general. She's leaving a huge legacy behind for us to follow."
—Stewart on McGinnis: "She's the best ever. Anybody could say that about her. You want nothing but the best for her. It's awesome to be part of it. Those pictures of us pouring water on her, those are going in my house."
Next up
—JSU (16-9) will play three games at Bellarmine (2-23) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, although the schedule could change because of weather in the Louisville area.