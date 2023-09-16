Motorcyclist, passenger killed in accident

A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed in a vehicle accident Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Saturday that Roger A. Measles, 40, of Jacksonville, and his passenger Jessica R. Slater, 34, of Jacksonville, were killed as a result of injuries sustained in a crash that occurred around 2:47 p.m. Friday.
According to the news release, Measles’ Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck a trailer that was being towed by a 2021 Dodge Ram on Mountain View Road around 10 miles north of Jacksonville.
While Slater was pronounced dead on scene, Measles was transported to the Gadsden Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of those injuries, ALEA stated in the release.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident, and stated that no further information was available at the time of this article.