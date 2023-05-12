Mothers’ love abounds at Cobb reading event

The activity center at Cobb Preparatory Academy was filled with motherly love Thursday as more than 200 great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mothers gathered for Tea Time With Mom and Me.
The annual Mother’s Day-themed program included guest speakers, tea, tea cakes and examples of children demonstrating their own reading skills.
Cobb Prepratory’s Principal Teresia Hall said the gathering also served to strengthen partnerships with the parents to take learning to another level.
“This day is to showcase our students, that’s what this day is about,” she said.
“We wanted to celebrate with all of our moms to let our moms know we thank you for being our partners,” Hall said.
Hall encouraged the parents to read with their kids.
“We put a lot into what we do here, we don’t just teach, we try to be the best example for our children,” Hall said.
Hall said the end result is to turn the kids into excellent citizens.
Hall chose three of her “babies” to read aloud to the large crowd; Braylon White, 4, Reina Billingsley, 5, and Emberly Blake, 5.
The children were a little bashful about the attention they were getting on the stage, but their orations earned them enthusiastic applause from the multitude of moms.
Billingsley, who just turned five years old, read from the book ‘Where is Bear?’
“Is Bear here, Bear is not here, look, look, I see Bear, Bear is here,” Billingsley said.
Guest speaker Andrea Lewis, a licensed mental health therapist, gave an inspirational talk about how she overcame odds in her own life to earn both a bachelors and a masters degree in her field.
Having been taken advantage of sexually and made pregnant when she was 12 years old, Lewis learned of adult issues early in life — including bottling up pain.
Her mom would ask what was wrong but she did not open up.
“I learned to wear a mask really, really early,” Lewis said.
“I was the talk of the town, I was the talk of the church, I was a big disappointment to my parents and family, that’s how I saw it — they didn’t make me feel that way,” Lewis said.
She contemplated suicide several times to make the pain and disappointment disappear.
“I gave birth to a healthy baby at the age of 13. Talk about struggle, being a teen mom was a struggle,” she said.
But many people poured positivity into her life that overshadowed the negativity, and Lewis was able to move forward in her life and attain a career.
Today that baby she had early in her life is her 27-year-old son who has an 8-year-old daughter.
Bettye White, the great-grandmother of Braylon White, said she was impressed with his reading ability.
“When my kids were growing up I wished they had a school like this .... I’m glad my grandson, which is his daddy, stays on him all the time, he makes him do his homework in the afternoon before he can do anything else,” White said.
Braylon’s mom, Brittany White, said it’s a blessing that her son can read at such an early age.
“We work very hard with him to make sure he gets his education, so to see him up there shining is a great day,” she said.
Alexis Clark came to the school to visit with her daughter Zanoria Wise who is in kindergarten.
“I just think it’s awesome to come and see the great things that they’re doing here at Cobb and to spend time with her in the middle of the day, in her school, in her environment and she’s excited, it’s a special time for us,” Clark said.
“The tea is great,” she added — it was hot for the adults, iced for the children.
Ellen Bass and her friends were in attendance to soak up the infectious positivity of the event.
“This is a fabulous day for moms everywhere. I really enjoy being here and I’m so glad they put on events like this for our city, it’s a huge turnout,” Bass said.
Tarisha Dickerson sat with her son Skye Bowen,5, and said that the event is an opportunity to reflect on Mother’s Day and her son.
“It’s means a lot because being a mom is very, very demanding It’s really good to be here with him because I work, I miss a lot of time with him so I was very glad and fortunate to be here with him, he is my favorite person in the world,”
Anna Washington, former longtime teacher at Anniston High School, sat with Bass and the school’s principal enjoying their tea and cakes.
“I taught in vocational education and I was the vocational home-ec teacher for 25 years in the vocational department,” Washington said.
She praised the work Hall and the school is doing for the kids.
“It’s wonderful and to see what a good job Mrs. Hall is doing to get parents involved as well as community people, so it’s been so rewarding to see the results of your work doing your lifetime,” she said.
Washington said she will turn 85 this December.
“It’s wonderful to sip on tea at this age,” she said.