Mother’s Day celebrated by five generations

MeMaw, Grammy, Gran-Gran and Mommy will travel on Mother’s Day with the rest of their family from their homes in Munford and gather at a family lake house in northeast Anniston.
Mary Frances Stephens is “MeMaw,” the great-great-grandmother of the five youngest members of her family. She is 94 years old and proud of all her family members, including the subsequent generations of females, including her daughter, Linda “Grammy” Galbreath, 73.
“I never thought from one daughter I’d have all this,” said Stephens as she swept her hands outward toward the females who sat around her. She also has a son, Scott, who is 62 years old. Stephens has a grandson named Houston, 16 from Scott and his wife, Sherry.
All of Stephens’ family members live in Munford. Besides her and Galbreath in the five generational line, there are Andi “Gran-Gran” Johnston, 53, Jerica “Mommy” Pressley, 32, and the two little ones, Caroline, eight, and Carter June, who is one-and-a-half years old.
Each of the women has worked or currently works at jobs in addition to homemaking.
Stephens was a seamstress at Palm Beach, a Talladega manufacturing company that once made men’s suits. She sewed waistbands on pants. After work each day, she would come home to her husband, Dink, who died 17 years ago. They raised their two children and gardened. Stephens canned and froze foods and cooked for her family.
Currently, she cooks and enjoys riding in the family’s golf cart and sitting in her recliner.
Galbreath, who is married to James or “Pop,” worked at International Enterprises in Talladega that makes wiring systems for military airplanes. Next, she went to Honeywell, located then in Oxford. The company makes parts for repairing commercial airplanes. At home, she sewed her daughter’s Barbie dolls and made dresses for her daughter and grandchildren. She also gardened, and canned and froze foods from her garden as her mother had done. Currently, she cares for her home and gathers her family there after worship services each Sunday to share a meal she has prepared.
Johnston works for Hubbell Power Systems of Leeds, a foundry that makes the connectors that hold the cables to power poles among other things. She and her husband, Russell, raised Tyler, who is married to Tesa, and she has another granddaughter, Audrey, age five. Johnson said her grandbabies are her hobbies and, besides spending time with them, she likes to read but she has changed the tradition of gardening and processing foods. She likes to bake, travel and enjoy her “luxuries,” such as having her hair and nails done.
“I am high maintenance,” said Johnston. “I believe I take after Memaw who often has her hair done.”
Pressley, whose husband, Avery, works at Honda in Lincoln, is a speech therapist who owns a practice in Anniston. The couple is raising their four children.
Caroline plays softball and is a second grader who likes math, her friends and church activities.
Carter June likes to play and has her own way of breaking tradition. She has given her Grammy the name of Nonna, at least for now. She has a fascination with one of her older brothers named Creed, who is four years old, and she copies everything he does. Her other brother is named Cal, age six.
Pressley summarized the sentiments of having a loving family that lives close by.
“It is so special to see my babies have the opportunity to know their grandmothers the way I have,” she said. “We’ve always had a close-knit, loving family, and no matter where we travel, Munford is our home.”