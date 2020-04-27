More damaging winds, hail forecast for Wednesday in Alabama

Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible in Alabama on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A band of storms should swipe northeast across the state between noon and 8 p.m., catching Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, St. Clair and Etowah counties in an area of “slight” severe weather risk, the second-lowest ranking on the weather service’s five-category scale. That classification includes winds up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and possible tornadoes. Jason Davis, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Calera station, said the chances of tornadoes are “not as significant as we’ve seen recently,” though he cautioned against ruling them out.
High-speed winds shouldn’t be discounted, either, he explained.
“The thing about damaging winds is that they’re spread over a larger area that’s impacted,” Davis said. “And trees can be weakened by wet ground or by some of the previous storms.”
There were more than 100 reports of damage throughout Calhoun County last Thursday when another storm, also in the “slight” risk category, spawned winds that reached as high as 40 mph and knocked trees onto about three-dozen houses. Two first responders were injured that day when a tree fell on them while they were rescuing an Anniston resident from a mobile home, which had itself been struck by a tree earlier that morning. The storm left more than 14,000 residences without power, according to Alabama Power.
Davis said to prepare for damaging winds the same as if they were tornadoes: Get to the lowest floor in the building, away from windows, and settle in. As with prior weather alerts, people should choose adequate shelter over social distancing, he said, with severe storms taking precedence over the threat of COVID-19 infection.
Davis also shared happier news: The weather should settle after Wednesday, leading to a pleasant weekend, if forecasts hold.
“We should see a lot of sunshine this weekend, and highs in the 80s on Sunday,” he said.