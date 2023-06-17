Model City Jubilee being held July 1

To celebrate Anniston’s 140th anniversary with the same enthusiasm that infused the city’s Diamond Jubilee festivities of 1958, Main Street Anniston is throwing a party and everyone is invited.

The Model City Jubilee will be held July 1 at Zinn Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature music by Edgewood Heavy, a barbecue competition, inflatables, food trucks and a “touch a truck” area hosted by the Anniston fire and police departments.

+5 Spirit of Jubilee inspires July 1 celebration When I started working for Main Street Anniston as the Event Coordinator, I knew I wanted to bring a piece of the Diamond Jubilee back to life.

Organizers were inspired by old photos and clippings from Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee, an extended celebration of themed days and folks in costume.

Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee

Anniston’s Diamond Jubilee, keyed to the year Anniston was first opened up for public residency, 1883 (it had been a company town for ten years before that), was held from May 4-10, 1958.

Each day during that week celebrated a different theme:

— Religious heritage day was held on Sunday, May 4 that paid tribute to the previous 75 years of religious progress. Every area church was encouraged to hold its own Diamond Jubilee service Sunday morning. That night at Memorial Stadium the Anniston Ministerial Association sponsored a religious heritage program.

— Douglas Leigh Day was held on Monday, May 5. Anniston native Douglas Leigh was recognized for his spectacular advertising billboards seen in downtown New York and around the world. The first performance of “The Wondrous Years” was held and Leigh crowned Miriam Pate as the jubilee’s queen. Fireworks were set off after the program. The Wondrous Years program was presented each night of the jubilee along with a fireworks show.

— Salute to Youth Day was held on Tuesday, May 6, featuring special games, a costume parade, fireworks and contests. A “most freckles,” bubblegum blowing and longest pigtail contests were held.

— Good Neighbor Day was held May 7 that fostered the good will of all the surrounding communities. Mayors and industrial leaders attended the event. Fort McClellan had an open house along with a reception for all guests.

— Armed Forces Day May 8 brought in soldiers from Fort McClellan to stage a “mammoth” military parade that weaved through Anniston's business district.

— On May 9, “Town and Country Day” recognized Anniston and Calhoun County’s progress in agriculture. Downtown displays illustrated old and new agricultural methods.

— Jubilee Day, the final day of celebrations, May 10, included an old fashioned style show, the final judging of beards and a shaving contest. Local men had been encouraged to grow beards — Brothers of the Brush — prior to the jubilee as a fundraiser for the event and for the beard contest. The final presentation of “The Wondrous Years” and a fireworks celebration closed out the jubilee on that Saturday night.

During one night of the Jubilee festivities, Edwin H. Miller, the general chairman of the jubilee, introduced Samuel Noble McCaa, son of Mr. and Mrs. John McCaa and youngest great-grandson of Anniston founder Samuel Noble.

Jim Johnson, 74, owner of Lance Johnson Studio on Noble Street, said his father participated in the Brothers of the Brush contest that was held during the Jubilee in 1958.

The elder Johnson passed away at the age of 65 in 1974.

“I remember seeing pictures that they had taken and somebody had taken pictures of my father with a beard, that’s the only time I’ve ever seen him with a beard,” Johnson said Tuesday.

“It was a big deal back then, all of the men grew beards and the ladies, they dressed up,” he said.

Johnson said he was 10 years old during the Diamond Jubilee.

“That was so long ago I can’t even really remember the specifics of it,” Johnson said.

A treasure trove of photographs, memorabilia and documents detailing the Diamond Jubilee are carefully stored in a manuscript box at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. In addition to the box of Diamond Jubilee artifacts the library also has digital photos from the jubilee that can be accessed.

Teresa Kiser, director of the library, emptied the contents so photographs could be taken of the well preserved items.

Kiser said the library archives the city’s history.

“We feel like the keepers of the history of Anniston with the Alabama Room, we keep the history of Anniston because where else in the city keeps the history of Anniston,” Kiser said.

“We are always thankful to take things in from people that have preserved them themselves that we may not have,” she said.