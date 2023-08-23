Missing Weaver, Oxford teens found safe

Two Calhoun County teens that were reported missing last week were located safe, according to the Oxford Police Department.
Last Friday, Isaiah Lathan Formby, 15, of Weaver and Chyann Elise Woodard, 15, of Oxford, were reported missing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The news release at that time reported that it was suspected that the teens had run away together.
Oxford police Sgt. Scott Glanze told The Anniston Star Tuesday evening that the teens were "were located and are safe."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.