Missing teens found in Georgia

Two Calhoun County teens who had been reported missing last week have been located 180 miles away — but safe — according to the Oxford Police Department.
Last Friday, Isaiah Lathan Formby, 15, of Weaver and Chyann Elise Woodard, 15, of Oxford, were reported missing by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The news release at that time reported that it was suspected that the teens had run away together.
Oxford police Sgt. Scott Glanze told The Anniston Star Wednesday evening that the pair “were located and are safe.”
Glanze said Thursday that Formby and Woodard were located in Lexington, Ga. Local authorities worked with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s office to facilitate their safe return.
The teens were allegedly staying with a contact, possibly a former classmate, at a residence, Glanze said.
Authorities from both the Weaver and the Oxford police departments are still investigating the matter.