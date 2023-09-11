John Hunter’s biography of R.E.M. offers insight into ground breaking band’s biography of R.E.M. offers insight into ground breaking band

The 1980s were both groundbreaking and light weight as far as music is concerned. Technology and fashion were instrumental in the success of some artist's success. This was not good or bad; it was just simply the way it was.
College rock offered some respite from the artificial sound from the era. One of its foremost practitioners was Athens, Ga.'s R.E.M. The quartet brewed their mishmash of quirky instrumentation and singer Michael Stipe's unorthodox vocals and produced musical manna on vinyl LPs.
As the calendar acquiesced to the beginning of the 1990s, Stipe, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills and drummer Bill Berry beat Nirvana to the punch in making college rock the preeminent radio format. It also became the most dominant and therefore, the most popular and profitable.
Their 1991 album, "Out Of Time" was the progenitor of earnest, thoughtfully crafted art that was the norm until most Seattle grunge bands did their best Icarus impersonation, leaving R.E.M. as the best attraction at the carnival. "Losing My Religion" and "Man On the Moon" were tracks that left most in awe at the leaps in songwriting that catapulted the four friends to global superstardom.
John Hunter has authored his take on the band with his book "Maps and Legends." It's a time that has been exhaustively researched, offering many landmarks in the band's career without becoming a collection of stats and award shows. Each member is given ample examination resulting in an effort that has a true heartbeat.
Fans will get lost in chapters full of honest stories about a band that was assembled to play at a friend's birthday and went on to rule the world.
Question:Why choose R.E.M. as the subject of this book?
Answer: It's something I’ve thought about for decades. I grew up in North Carolina and was exposed to R.E.M. early on because of the local radio station. I’ve always been around music and had the thought about wanting to write and as I got older I realized I wanted to actually try it.
Q: Was there any key contributors from the R.E.M. camp that helped you with the writing?
A: When I started writing this in 2018 I called Bertis Downs (R.E.M.’s manager) on the phone and I was surprised he answered. He wasn’t interested in biographies, though he kept speaking to me and was very polite.I don’t think he took that seriously because I had never written a book before, so he declined.
Q: It is very detailed but doesn’t lose the heart of the story, you didn’t make them stiff and didn’t only quote earlier work. It has a real heartbeat without losing important details.
A: My wife read it and told me things I eventually corrected. My mom read it and thought of it as a novel where a chapter ended and you wanted to keep reading even though she wasn’t very interested in the topic.
Q: How much research did you do and how long did you do that before you started writing?
A: After the first phone call to (Downs) I took a 4 day trip to Atlanta to interview Jonny Hibbert (owner of Hib-Tone Records) and a few others. In 2022 I went on another to interview more people. In between it all I was on newspaper websites and read many different college newspapers from the ’80s.
Q: When the book opens and you do an individual profile for each member, it struck me odd that Peter Buck liked to “fudge some details,” as did Micheal Stipe.
A: Bob Dylan changes his name back and forth and had all these stories about himself. I think that is sort of in the nature of most people. It’s a part of who they are and most people are not driven to change their name so they go out of the way for those stories about themselves.
Q:I love the inclusion of the band Fetchin Bones and Dreams So Real, that took me back to a special time when I was a little younger.
A: I grew up listening to Fetchin Bones. I was talking to Gary White the other day on Facebook. I saw them in 1985, there’s some other bands I’ve mentioned. One of the things I wanted to do was place R.E.M.’s career in context with some other bands out there during that time.
Q: I found their love hate relationship with The Replacements interesting. The Mats couldn’t figure out why they weren’t as popular as R.E.M. I really can't figure it out either. The songs were definitely there.
A: When I was a teenager it was very obvious they were up to the same things then. There were other big bands in history that had rivalry, I think the R.E.M.’s and the Replacements had one also.
Q: Did you read "Trouble Boys" about The Replacements?
A: I think it is one of the single best biographies I have ever read. One thing I have learned about R.E.M. was they got to where they would show up drunk and play drunk but they decided to stop that and decided to start taking their band more seriously. Whereas The Replacements never really did.
Q: Was there a story in the book that was your favorite or very interesting to you?
A: To me, their teenage years and early years. The interesting thing to me was how did that person get that way or what drove them to become who they are now. In general I was the most proud to uncover their big attempts while they were young trying to get big.
Q: What is next for you and what are you feeling?
A: Writing a book is hard and I’m good at it and enjoy it even though it was very difficult. I’m very proud of it because I think I did the best I can. As far as a new book I’m working on will be about the Jesus music, sort of hippie Christian of the early ’70s is the idea. I would like to keep doing this but a lot of the last year has taken up promoting this book and printing the ebook. That's just as hard as writing it.