Mental health awareness race to be May 13 at Aquatics Center

The second annual Embrace What Matters #MentalHealthMatters Family Fun Day and 5K will be held May 13 at the McClellan Aquatic Center to bring awareness to Mental Health Month.
The fun day — scheduled for 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — will include games, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, local vendors and the 5K.
The event is a collaboration between Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford City Schools’ and Calhoun County Schools’ mental health coordinators in partnership with Jacksonville State University, and other local agencies.
Runner on-site registration and runner warm-ups begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Fort McClellan Aquatic Center front pavilion. The cost for registration is $30 payable by cash, check PayPal or Venmo on the day of the race. Race and.games begin at 8 a.m. Food trucks will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The McClellan Aquatic Center is located at 130 Summerall Gate Road.