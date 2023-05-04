 Skip to main content
Mental health awareness race to be May 13 at Aquatics Center

Runners participate in a 5K at McClellan in 2011. The second annual Embrace What Matters #MentalHealthMatters Family Fun Day and 5K will be held May 13 at the McClellan Aquatic Center to bring awareness to Mental Health Month.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The fun day — scheduled for 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. — will include games, face painting, bounce houses, food trucks, local vendors and the 5K.

The event is a collaboration between Anniston, Jacksonville, Oxford City Schools’ and Calhoun County Schools’ mental health coordinators in partnership with Jacksonville State University, and other local agencies.

Runner on-site registration and runner warm-ups begin at 6:30 a.m. at the Fort McClellan Aquatic Center front pavilion. The cost for registration is $30 payable by cash, check PayPal or Venmo on the day of the race. Race and.games begin at 8 a.m. Food trucks will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The McClellan Aquatic Center is located at 130 Summerall Gate Road.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.