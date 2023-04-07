McGinnis ejected from JSU's first ASUN loss: ' I should have shut up when he warned me'

DELAND, Fla. — Well, at least Jana McGinnis could laugh about it afterward. In the heat of the moment, she didn't find it funny. At all.
Her Jacksonville State softball squad split a doubleheader at Stetson, winning the first game 7-3 and falling in the second 6-0. That loss ended JSU's 13-game win streak, but that was an afterthought.
For the first time in what McGinnis estimated is "at least 10 to 15 years," she got thrown out of a game. It happened in the third inning when third-base umpire Jason Smith kept calling JSU pitcher Jordan Eslinger for an illegal pitch.
"It was my fault. I should have shut up when he warned me, but I just had one other thing I had to say," McGinnis said with a laugh.
On the first illegal pitch, Eslinger had struck out Briana Robinson, but Smith ruled Eslinger lifted her plant foot after it left the pitching rubber and then re-planted it again. So, instead of the strikeout, a ball was called, and the at-bat continued with a 3-2 count. Then Eslinger got Robinson to pop up in the infield, but Smith called another illegal pitch. So, instead of the out, Robinson was awarded ball four and a trip to first base.
McGinnis came out of the dugout and argued too hard, Smith gave her a warning.
She responded, "I don't care how many warnings you give me, you're wrong."
Smith then ejected her from the game. By ASUN rule, Stetson's game manager has to escort her from the field and back to the JSU team bus, where she tried to watch the rest of the game on the streaming broadcast, which faded in and out.
Later in the game, Smith had a confrontation with Stetson head coach Shellie Robinson Cousins over a call. Smith gave her a warning, but after that, she turned away and although she continued to argue, she did so while walking back to her dugout.
McGinnis already had a confrontation with Smith in the second inning over an obstruction call. With Robinson on second base, Stetson's Gia Napoli hit a shot to JSU shortstop Emma Jones’ left, but as Jones tried to go after the ball, Robinson ran into her. Robinson came around to score to give Stetson a 1-0 lead.
Smith called obstruction on Jones, but McGinnis said the defender is allowed a straight line to the ball and that obstruction should've been called on Robinson.
Smith told her that the ball was already past Jones. She disputed that.
From there, the game went downhill for JSU, which managed only four hits off Stetson left-hander Lauren Hobbs, who is 9-6 and has beaten South Carolina, Georgia and Samford this season.
"In softball, you've got to keep your head about you, and I thought our team got a little emotional," said McGinnis, whose last ejection came at Mercer. "I'll take the blame for that. That was my fault. They were mad because I had gotten thrown out. They were wanting to prove to me that they had my back. They were just trying to make too much happen."
The loss was JSU's first in ASUN play this season. The Gamecocks (24-10, 10-1 ASUN) still are in first place in the league, heading into Saturday's series finale against Stetson (21-18, 5-6).
The Gamecocks likely will see Hobbs again, and a Stetson crowd eager to take down JSU. There's a board on the back of the press box at Stetson's Patricia Wilson Field with the ASUN standings listed, and JSU hadn't even left the dugout before the win-loss records for Stetson and the Gamecocks were updated.
"We were just trying to make too much happen," McGinnis said. "That was the scouting report on that lefty pitcher — you can't go in there free wheeling, free swinging and get away from your game plan.
"Georgia's coach even told me that. His girls were not in a good place, just trying to swing at everything, and she ate them up. Tomorrow, we've got to be better. We've got to have more control of our at-bats. Get on base and make things happen."
After McGinnis was ejected, Eslinger's day didn't get any better. Robinson was the first batter she faced after relieving Sarah Currie, and the official play-by-play shows she worked against two more batters after Robinson — getting a flyout and a walk on four straight balls. But including the two calls when she faced Robinson, Eslinger was called for six illegal pitches for the day out of 11 official pitches. Smith called all six. He also called two on Hobbs earlier in the game.
JSU assistant coach Julie Boland, who ran the team in McGinnis’ absence, had little choice but to remove Eslinger and bring in Kat Carter to finish the game.
"I thought Jo was pitching well," McGinnis said. "She had good control, and that was the best she had looked in a couple of outings. She's worked so hard in practice that you wanted her to be successful. I think she's got the right stuff that could've shut them down and held them there, hoping our bats would come alive."
What to know
—In the first game, JSU slugged three homers. In the second inning, Abbi Perkins hit a solo shot off the bottom of the scoreboard in left-center field, while in the third inning, Holly Stewart hit a three-run blast into the trees beyond left field. Lindsey Richardson hit a solo homer off the top of the scoreboard in the seventh.
—Richardson finished 2-for-3 with a walk, while Perkins was 2-for-3. Brantly Bonds was 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI.
—Jaliyah Holmes (12-3) pitched a complete game, striking out two and allowing seven hits. All three runs that scored came in the seventh inning. Holmes now has exactly 100 strikeouts for the season.
—Emma Jones was 2-for-7 for the day and had a stolen base. She has 23 for the season, which is one away from the school's Division I record set in 2017 by Anna Chisolm.
Next up
—JSU and Stetson will play Game 3 of their series Sunday at noon. The temperature is expected to be in the high 80s.