Maxine Beck: Don't miss Questlove's Oscar-winning documentary when it comes to town

You are invited to the screenings of "Summer of Soul" at The Ritz Theater on Aug. 2 and 4 at 7 p.m. The admission is $5.
In case you missed it, Ahmir "QuestLove" Thompson won "Best Documentary" for "Summer of Soul" at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.
The video at the forefront of the documentary was originally named "Black Woodstock," however, Questlove dubbed his acclaimed documentary "Summer of Soul" which evolved from the events of the Harlem Cultural Festivals.
Questlove is best known as the drummer in Jimmy Fallon's houseband the "Roots."
The Harlem Cultural Festival was a musical festival that was first proposed in 1964 to bring life to the Harlem neighborhood.
In 1967, nightclub singer Tony Lawrence helped establish the first Harlem Cultural Festival. The festival was a series of free events across Harlem that included boxing demonstrations, Harlem Hollywood Night, go-kart grand prix, fashion shows, the first Miss Harlem Contest, and concerts featuring soul, gospel, calypso and Puerto Rican music.
The second annual Festival was held in 1968 and featured a series of music concerts with high profile singers (Mahalia Jackson, Count Basie, Bobby Blue Bland, and Tito Puente, etc).
The event was filmed by documentary maker Hal Tuchin.
Lawrence also hosted the 1969 Harlem Festival which became informally known as the "Black Woodstock."
Attempts were made in 1969 and later in 2004 to turn the video into a television show; however, funding was listed as a major drawback.
The 1969 Harlem Festival was attended by 300,000 and was held the same summer as the famous "Woodstock." Nonetheless, the Harlem festivals were never televised and reported lost for 50 years.
In 2019, it was published that Ahmir "QuestLove" Thompson was preparing to make his directorial debut with "Summer of Soul." Questlove's film was released July 2, 2021.
According to Google, Questlove — the musician, DJ, filmmaker, producer and writer — took the industry by storm when he uncovered the 50-year-old footage of the greatest Black Festival that nobody knew existed and released it as "Summer of Soul."
"It is not about me; it's about the marginalized people in Harlem that need to heal from their pain," Questlove said in his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards.
Journalist Linsey Davis interviewed Questlove and he said, "I want the viewers to see our humanity."
Proceeds/donations from the two nights of screening will go to the Talladega County NAACP; Epsilon Upsilon Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; and theTalladega County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
According to George Culver, executive director of the Ritz Theater, attendees will.be asked to donate to the charity/organization of their choice. Greeters will be available to welcome and assist as needed.
The above organizations provide scholarships yearly to students in our area. The donations from the two nights of screening will possibly enable more students to receive scholarship funding.
Furthermore, "Summer of Soul" will provide an outlook of the Black culture that led to the beginning of Black pride.
Maxine Beck is a contributing columnist for The Daily Home. She writes about the Black community in and around Talladega.