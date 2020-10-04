Mark McCarter: Wrecks and more wrecks in a Typical Talladega race

TALLADEGA — It was another episode of that long-running Talladega soap opera, “The Dumb & The Reckless.”
The Talladega Superspeedway grandstand was but a fraction full, as ticket sales were limited because of the pandemic. There were barely 20 of us permitted access to the press box to chronicle the events in person. There was not even the hint that weather would affect the proceedings. The notorious infield was closed to its typical hedonistic hijinks.
Those anomalies aside, this warm first Sunday of October provided what has been far too often the script: Typical Talladega.
—Some of the most magnificent, captivating, courageous, skilled, edge-of-your-seat racing anywhere on the planet.
And,
—Decision-making that made you believe some of the drivers involved were sporting their IQ numbers on their roofs, not NASCAR-issued designations.
Let this stand as the quotation to best illustrate the day.
“I saw his tire mark on my roof.”
That, from the youngster Cole Custer, no relation to the famed late general, but, on Sunday, equally beleaguered.
The tire mark belonged to the No. 1 Chevrolet of Kurt Busch, who was sent airborne in a major mishap on lap 109 as the pack blasted through the trioval and toward the start-finish line.
Busch was fresh from his victory last week at Las Vegas that assured him a spot in the next tier of the playoffs. Afterward, the 42-year-old driver acknowledged that it was “50-50” whether he would retire following the 2021 season.
Welcome to Talladega, where it’s 50-50 whether you’ll finish on all four tires or hooked to a wrecker.
Finishing on four tires to win — though all four tires clearly weren’t on the legal side of the double yellow line on the final turn — was Denny Hamlin, who played the methodical tortoise of fable fame, if one can imagine a 198-mph tortoise. He patiently watched the day’s strongest competitors wreck each other or run out of gas, then up and pickpocketed the race from winless Matt DiBenedetto.
What heartbreak Hamlin didn’t give to DiBenedetto, NASCAR did. His bumper-width second place finish to Hamlin was deleted when video reviews ruled he had forced a competitor out of bounds on the last turn, a move also forced Hamlin below the line to avoid disaster.
Busch’s roof-ride of Custer could almost be considered a footnote to the proceedings, what with a later mishap in almost the same spot, when his brother Kyle was tapped from behind by Tyler Reddick during the first lap of a green-white-checkers finish.
It happened on a piece of speedway accustomed to accidents, between the point of the trioval at the halfway point of the frontstretch and the start-finish line, almost to turn one.
Credit — or maybe, today, blame — NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., who figured he could sell more high-dollar seats at that end of the speedway. Appropriately, on-track signage at the entrance to that stretch has been sold to an insurance sponsor specializing in auto accidents.
It was not far from where Bobby Allison soared into the fence in 1987, leading to the introduction of the restrictor plate. In 2009, Brad Keselowski collided with Carl Edwards, sending Edwards airborne and into the fence, leading to the introduction of Keselowski; it was the first of his 34 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and first of five at ‘Dega, where he’s the winningest active driver.
As dusk began settling over the speedway, it was easy to hearken back to a mid-race shrug of a quote from Clint Bowyer after he had wrecked Jimmie Johnson near the start-finish line.
Said Bowyer of Johnson, “I was hoping he would save it. But he didn’t.”
Heaven help ‘em, sometimes the dumb and reckless just can’t seem to save themselves when they get to Talladega.
