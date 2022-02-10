Mark McCarter: Rudy Abbott loved baseball, journalism and more

First of all, I’m pretty sure Rudy Abbott’s heart had a cork center, swaddled in yarn, and was covered with cowhide and sewn together by 108 neat stitches of red thread.
As I offer a word, or few, to the many other tributes to Rudy, who died Wednesday at the age of 81 — “A JSU legend, on its Mount Rushmore,” the Auburn legend David Housel wrote — I think about his passion for baseball.
Even after a dramatic two-run loss in the NCAA Division II College World, Abbott had this to say:
“If you can’t get excited about this and have fun, then you need to get out of baseball.”
Rudy didn’t ever not get excited about baseball, if you’ll excuse the double-negative.
He also got excited about journalism. We probably spent as much time on that subject as we did on baseball. Some may have forgotten, but he was a sports information director at Jacksonville State when he was drafted to become baseball coach. We talked about our perfect retirement job, each of us wanting to settle in as owner/publisher/editor/sportswriter of some small-town daily newspaper.
One of the rare smart things I did when I was sports editor at The Anniston Star was to give assistant sports editor Ken Patterson a three-month reprieve each spring.
Ken, taken from us far too soon, back in 2004 at 38, had answered the cliché “Where do you see yourself in five years?” question in his Star interview by nodding over at me and saying, “In his job.” And, darn if it didn’t happen. And then later he took over the managing editor job from the guy who asked the question, before moving on to Talladega Superspeedway.
Most mornings, Patterson would be in the office by 5 a.m. or so, fortified by Copenhagen and a soft drink, and manage the thankless job of designing pages, editing copy and massaging egos in the composing room.
Patterson loved baseball. He loved journalism. So did Abbott. It may have been one of the best beat-writing marriages ever arranged, to take Ken off the desk to cover Jacksonville State baseball while the rest of us set our alarms for 4:30 a.m. to assume Ken’s role.
Ken and Rudy adored each other, which didn't mean that Ken didn't write honestly and frankly, or that he didn't occasionally tick Rudy off. Because of Ken’s baseball background — he was on the team at LSU — and his integrity, he could actually be a tougher critic and earned even more respect from Rudy. Patterson had a great rapport with the players, many of whom were close to his age. (Any suggestion that he and Jax State players might have occasionally bumped into one another at Brother’s is simply rumor I could neither confirm nor deny.)
For nostalgia's sake and in preparation for this, I went back to read the old stories from the Gamecocks’ first title in 1990 and their repeat in 1991. On a page that still decorates some walls across Calhoun County, the headline in 1991 bellowed, “ENCORE!”
I don’t remember but I suspect that Patterson, the quintessential desk guy, called the page designer that day to suggest the headline.
There was also quintessential Rudy in those stories.
First, as Patterson noted, Rudy refused to go onto the field to pose for pictures after they won. It was all about the players, not him.
Second, on that Saturday, June 1, 1991, Rudy was impatient while doing all the interviews.
"I need to hurry home before it gets dark," he told me. "I need to cut the grass."
That's how Rudy celebrated his national championship on what was also the occasion of his 700th career win. Yardwork.
RIP, my friend.
Or, more precise, both my friends, with their hearts of cork, cowhide and thread.
