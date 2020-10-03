Mark McCarter: A 20-20 look in hindsight at NASCAR in 2020

In this dismal and implausible and unpredictable 2020, when so much disrupted our world and our individual lives, NASCAR wasn’t immune.
So, then, 20 things that sum up 2020 for NASCAR.
1. Who knew you must be a math major to figure how NASCAR would set a starting field? It’s 50 percent on the previous finishing position, 35 percent on team owner points and 15 percent from the fastest lap from the previous race. What? Couldn’t factor in a driver’s astrological sign, credit rating and last four digits of their Social Security number?
2. Jimmie Johnson hasn’t won a race in this, his final season. For notable recent retirees with more than 10 Cup career victories, that’s not unusual. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kasey Kahne and Greg Biffle were also 0-for in their last season. Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Carl Edwards all managed at least one win. You might cash in a bar bet by knowing Edwards had more wins in his last season than Gordon and Stewart.
3. Kyle Busch hasn’t won since Homestead last November, the victory that made him the 2019 Cup champ.
4. Network television breathlessly broadcast simulated races between NASCAR drivers in the early stage of the pandemic.
5. “I always told myself if I had a chance to win any type of race — NASCAR, short-track level — when it came down to it, that’s what I would do.” That, from Timmy Hill, after nearly wrecking William Byron on the way to victory.
In a simulated race.
6. One of the most talented drivers on the circuit, Kyle Larson, lost his job because he uttered a racial slur while driving.
In a simulated race.
7. Somebody found a rope fashioned into a noose in a Talladega garage stall that had been randomly assigned to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup series. After national controversy that even reached the White House, it was determined it was not directed toward Wallace.
8. Wallace announced he would not return as driver for NASCAR’s most historic icon, Richard Petty.
9. Wallace announced days later he would drive in 2021 for the world of sport’s most historic icon of the late 20th Century, Michael Jordan, a co-owner of Denny Hamlin’s new team.
10. LeBron James made no announcement of plans to own a NASCAR team. Yet.
11. Cole Custer, 22, slipped past former Cup champs Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. late in the race at Kentucky to become the first rookie-of-the-year-eligible driver to win a non-rain-shortened race since 2007.
12. A truck racer named Ray Ciccarelli made headlines when he announced he would retire at season’s end in protest over NASCAR’s ban of the Confederate flag.
13. Dozens of NASCAR journalists immediately scrambled to racingreference.com to find out who Ray Ciccarelli was, having somehow neglected his career-high ninth-place finish in a 2019 truck race at Michigan.
14. Another person on the fringe of the sport tweeted angrily about NASCAR’s decision to remove Confederate flags and claimed the Civil War was “over separation from the Union, not slavery. But, hey, ignorance wins again.”
15. That tweeter was a noted helmet designer whose designs were sported by many drivers, including Wallace, Johnson, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, all of whom dropped him. Hey, ignorance loses again. Or, finishes ninth at Michigan.
16. Ryan Blaney’s playoff hopes were seriously crushed when inspectors found a five-pound bag of lead in his car.
17. Ryan Newman was involved in one of the most frightening wrecks in years at the finish of the Daytona 500. He suffered a head injury and was hospitalized for two days. When NASCAR returned to Daytona in the summer, he said, “I’d obviously like to win it. That’s a no-brainer.”
18.NASCAR unveiled a 2021 schedule that includes a move to the road course instead of the oval at Indianapolis, a road course in Texas, a second race at Darlington and Atlanta and a dirt-track race at Bristol.
19. Among the skeptics: Richard Petty. To Autoweek, he said, “Dirt-track racing is not professional, so we’re going backward. It would be like taking a professional football team and going back to play at a high school field."
20. Remember the 2012 Daytona race when Juan Pablo Montoya hit the jet dryer during a caution lap? Tell the truth. Aren’t you surprised that didn’t happen in 2020?
Long-time sportswriter Mark McCarter is a special contributor to The Anniston Star. He can be reached at neverabadgame.com