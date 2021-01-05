Mark Edwards: Why unassuming Heisman winner DeVonta Smith might still be a bit underrated

When DeVonta Smith heard his name announced as the Heisman Trophy winner Tuesday night, he didn't so much as break a smile.
We couldn't be 100 percent sure he didn't hear, "DeVonta Smith … the doctor will see you now."
He certainly will go down in Heisman Trophy history as one of the award's most humble and unassuming winners. He doesn't brag. He doesn't boast. He doesn't make much noise. He doesn't have the charisma of fellow Alabama offensive stars Mac Jones and Najee Harris.
Because of COVID-19, the Heisman ceremony was done virtually, and Smith didn't get to accept his award in front of a gaggle of past winners, standing and clapping for him. Maybe that was fine with him.
Asked in a post-award news conference how he felt when his name was called, he said, "I kind of feel relieved because it's over now."
He did concede, "But, it feels great just to hear my name called to win this award."
He was a bright prospect when he arrived at Alabama in 2017, but never was expected to be one of the Crimson Tide's top stars — much less the only Crimson Tide receiver to win a Heisman Trophy.
Nicknamed the "Slim Reaper" by one of Alabama's strength and conditioning coaches, Smith is listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, but with his quiet nature in public, he kind of shrinks in on himself and looks like he couldn't possibly be that big.
He acknowledged that in his acceptance speech Tuesday night: "And, just to all the young kids out there that's not the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing because I'm not the biggest. I've been doubted a lot just because of my size, and really it just comes down to you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it, and just keep believing in God, and you'll get where you want to be."
Smith didn't really sneak onto the Heisman radar until Alabama beat LSU late in the season. Highlight-reel teammate Jaylen Waddle had gone down about a month earlier with an ankle injury, which left defenses free to focus that much more attention on Smith. It didn't matter, as Smith still was too much for them. He shined biggest in that game in Baton Rouge by catching eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
For his last touchdown of the night, he made that leaping one-handed catch in the back of the end zone. That was his "Wow!" moment, and it's when more than a few Heisman voters switched from Alabama quarterback Mac Jones to the guy catching Jones' passes.
The thing is, we should've seen this coming three years ago. We allowed the other sparkling objects in Alabama's offense to mesmerize us, instead of this Smith guy.
Early in 2017 when Alabama beat Vanderbilt, then-freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pass that made us think he could be something special. Late in the game, he dropped back, couldn't find a receiver, scrambled around, made a 360-degree turn to dodge a pass rusher, and then slinged a side-arm shot down the field for a touchdown.
It was a great play and worth our attention, but it was Smith who caught the ball. He was a freshman, too, and it was only his second collegiate catch, but he helped make that pass look so great. He had beaten his defender by three steps and could simply run under Tagovailoa's pass and haul it in.
That year, Smith made only eight catches, but two of them were two of the biggest of the season. In the last minute against Mississippi State, he caught the winning touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. On the last play of the national championship win over Georgia, he again caught the game-winning touchdown.
If that's all he had done at Alabama, the magnitude of those two touchdowns would make him worth remembering, but he didn't stand pat.
We used to think he didn't quite compare to his more celebrated teammates at receiver like Jerry Jeudy, Calvin Ridley, Henry Ruggs and Waddle.
We were comparing him to the wrong set of great Alabama receivers. You've got to step deep into history to find pass-catchers who match up with Smith.
He's got the hands of Ozzie Newsome. He's as maddeningly evasive as David Palmer. He's as explosive off the line as Julio Jones. He is surprisingly strong like Ridley. He has the speed of Amari Cooper. He's as good at getting yardage after the catch as Jeudy.
In the 1930s, Alabama had an All-America receiver named Don Hutson, who became a Hall of Fame player with the NFL's Green Bay Packers. Sorry, I never saw him play — I'm not that old.
Still, in checking the stories and old anecdotes about Huston's awesome impact on games, he had nothing on Smith.
As the perfect combination of all those attributes, Smith might be Alabama's greatest all-time wide receiver.
Now, he's got the trophy to prove it.