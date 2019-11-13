As many times as Alabama has either won a national title or at least reached the championship game in the past decade, it's easy to think of it as a given.
It seems as certain as death, taxes and the Crimson Tide playing for No. 1.
We forget how much good fortune Alabama has gotten in recent years. Whenever the Tide suffered a loss and needed somebody in another part of the country to beat somebody else, it seems like it always happened, allowing Alabama to step into the BCS Championship Game or the College Football Playoff.
In each instance, Alabama was deserving, so it always seemed much more like justice instead of luck.
This year, Alabama needs more of that good fortune, but the Tide isn't as deserving this time, which means the playoff committee won't be looking as hard for a way to include Nick Saban's team.
The primary reasons: the schedule, the schedule and the schedule. Fans of other schools always poke at the quality of Alabama's opponents, but until now, it was rarely warranted. Alabama never had a cake walk to a national championship. Sooner or later, the Tide had to whip good teams, and it did.
This year? The computer ratings that MIT grad Jeff Sagarin puts together for USA Today slot Alabama's 2019 schedule as the 54th toughest in the country. That's the lowest Sagarin has had the Tide's schedule since Saban came to Tuscaloosa. The next weakest was the 2013 slate, which ranked 39th.
The SEC doesn't have as many strong teams this season as it usually does, which drags down any team hoping to get a boost by winning league games. The Tide usually plays a strong out-of-conference team in the season opener, but Alabama decided to take a $4.5 million check to play Duke in Atlanta. That's another hit for the schedule.
Granted, there are more games to go, but so far, the Crimson Tide has played only two other teams ranked in Sagarin's Top 30 — losing to LSU and beating Texas A&M. LSU is the only Top 10 opponent, and the Tigers not only beat Alabama but did it in Tuscaloosa.
After Alabama travels to Auburn on Nov. 30, the Tide will have played three Top 30 teams, and in the Saban era, the Tide has never faced that few.
The previous low was four in 2011 and 2013. In 2014 and 2015, Alabama played nine before it started the playoffs. It was seven in 2016 and six in 2009 and 2018.
In 2015 and 2016, Sagarin rated Alabama's schedule No. 1. It was No. 2 in 2009 and 2014.
By not making the SEC title game, the Auburn game is Alabama's only remaining chance to make the playoff committee say, "Wow!" Perhaps if the Tide runs the Tigers right out of Jordan-Hare, that could be the last push Alabama needs. In 2014, Ohio State was sixth in the playoff rankings but moved to the all-important fourth spot after hammering Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten title game. OSU won the national title that year.
Alabama may not even win at Auburn, period, much less by 59. Especially not with the current defense.
Again, Alabama will need some of that good fortune, and again, we've forgotten how much of it the Tide got:
—In 2011, Alabama wouldn't have played in the title game against LSU had Iowa State not beaten 26.5-point favorite Oklahoma State on Nov. 18 and USC not beaten 16.5-point favorite Oregon on No. 19. (Point spreads are courtesy of Covers.com.)
—In 2012, Alabama needed two surprising upsets on Nov. 17 to make the title game against Notre Dame: Baylor beat 12-point favorite Kansas State, and Stanford beat 18.5-point favorite Oregon.
—In 2017, Ohio State faced undefeated Wisconsin again in the Big Ten title game, and the Tide needed the three-point favorite OSU to win. But, the Tide also needed the Buckeyes not to win by so much they would leapfrog into the final playoff spot, as in 2014. Ohio State won but only 27-21, and Alabama got that last playoff berth.
Again, Alabama was deserving all three years and proved it by winning a national title in each instance.
This is a different season, however, and this is a different Alabama team.