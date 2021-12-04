Mark Edwards: Welcome to the Heisman club, young Bryce Young

ATLANTA — Should we already start guessing how Bryce Young will look in those Heisman House commercials next summer?
Will they have Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith all welcome Young inside and help him carry his luggage? Will Tim Tebow and Bo Jackson stand off to the side, wrinkling their nose about how there's too many Bama guys in the house now? And then Big Al will shrug, as if he's saying, "Tough luck."
Trust me, this idea is comedy gold.
If Young doesn't have a lock on the Heisman Trophy, what more could he have done Saturday to put the award on ice?
He faced the best defense in the country Saturday in the SEC Championship Game, and coming in, we were debating whether this wasn't a better defense than Alabama's awesome and talented 2011 group. No. 1-ranked Georgia was a 6½-point favorite, but it felt like it should be much more, especially after the Bulldogs scored the game's first 10 points.
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium stands held more fans wearing red and black than crimson and white. At one point early, it felt kind of like a Georgia home game. This seemed like a Georgia coronation more than a championship game, a chance for Kirby Smart finally to beat his former boss, Nick Saban.
Instead, the 20-year-old Young calmly knocked the crown off Georgia's head. In a 41-24 victory, Young threw for an SEC Championship Game record of 421 yards against a defense that was allowing only 231 total yards a game. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against a defense that was allowing 6.9 points a game.
He threw for 286 yards in the first half alone.
By the fourth quarter, Georgia had become so cautious about Young that it forgot how to be the especially vaunted run defense that it had been all year. Alabama running backs found they could gash the Bulldogs, too.
It's like they threw up their hands and said, "No more."
Young was incredible. He inherited a quarterback position that was previously occupied by three NFL starters — Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones — but considering the circumstances and the opponent, he topped all of them in one incredible evening in Atlanta.
By the way, those three guys either had a deeper receiving corp, better running backs or both, than Young does now.
How good was Young? Near the end of the third quarter, Georgia trailed by 14 and had fourth-and-nine at the Tide 20. Instead of kicking the field goal and let his defense do the work, Kirby Smart blinked — and went for it. Under pressure Stetson Bennett threw incomplete, because at the end of the day, he's still Stetson Bennett.
You're telling me that you have a transcendent defense but don't believe it can slow down Bryce Young enough to catch up? Even with his most dependable pass-catcher, John Metchie, out of the game with an injury?
That's serious respect, right there.
Everyone always looks for that "Heisman moment," and Young had plenty of them. My nomination isn't a throw.
It came on a 14-yard scramble late in the second quarter with Alabama and Georgia tied 17-17.
He fumbled, and the ball rolled three or four feet away. He reached out and snatched it, and with a trio of Georgia defenders trying to work it away from him, he twisted and turned and held onto it.
On the next play, he threw 14 yards to Slade Bolden, then he kept for an 11-yard touchdown run. Alabama went up 24-17 and never trailed again.
For another, I'd pick the first touchdown of the third quarter. Georgia had regrouped and prepared. Still, Young found speedy Jameson Williams on a deep route down the sideline, and Young hit him in stride for a 55-yard touchdown.
Momentum went squarely back to Alabama.
By the way, I don't care if Ohio State had Amari Cooper, DeVonta Smith and Ozzie Newsome on its roster last year — I would've found a way to play Jameson Williams on every down. Alabama should present an SEC championship ring to the transfer portal for its existence in bringing Williams from Ohio State to Alabama.
At the end, Young accepted a well-deserved most valuable player award Saturday for his efforts. Surprisingly, that's something Hurts, Tagovailoa and Jones never did. They never won the MVP award for this game.
The only quarterbacks from Alabama who have are Greg McElroy (2009) and Blake Sims (2014).
And, now it's Young.
Georgia could get a rematch. At this point, it seems awfully likely that both will make the four-team College Football Playoff. The rest of the country screams about expanding to eight or 12 teams, but no wonder SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says he's just fine with four.
Even so, no matter what happens later, Saturday belonged to Alabama and its quarterback.
He's ready for his close-up at the Heisman House.