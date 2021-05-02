Mark Edwards: Webb goes down, and so does Jacksonville State

JACKSONVILLE — Turns out, two all-conference quarterbacks aren't enough.
Jacksonville State lost 20-14 to Delaware in the FCS quarterfinals Sunday when Zion Webb went down with a knee injury late in the first quarter.
Webb went to the sideline and took JSU's chances of rallying with him. Delaware already had built a 14-0 lead, and even though the Gamecocks had figured out how to slow the visitors' method of attack, they were in no shape offensively to fight out of the hole they had dug.
Webb himself was a replacement quarterback. Starter Zerrick Cooper went down in the fall with a broken leg, and Webb inherited the job. He was a heck of a replacement, too, making All-Ohio Valley Conference first team and leading his team to a league championship.
That's a real luxury when you can replace an all-conference first-team quarterback in Cooper with another all-conference first-team quarterback. That's where the well ran dry.
When Webb went to the sideline, took his jersey off, and accepted a pair of crutches, JSU had nobody with much experience to put behind center. Redshirt freshman Chance Newman and redshirt freshman AC Graham both gave it a whirl, but both looked mostly overwhelmed.
Either might be a good FCS quarterback eventually, but Sunday was hardly the time to learn on the job.
You can argue JSU should've played Newman and Graham more in the regular season, but when was there a chance to give either an extended look? Every game in the spring was a conference game, and a championship was at stake.
Newman quarterbacked three series, but JSU managed only one first down with him in control. He tossed a nice 14-yard completion to tight end Trae Barry, but other than that, JSU made no first downs.
Graham's first play was first down at JSU's own 1-yard line at the end of the half, and I'm sure Gamecocks' coaches were happy the snap didn't get dropped or the handoff botched.
He looked electric when Delaware made a rare mistake on defense and allowed an opening for a quarterback keeper. Graham ran 74 yards to the 1, setting up JSU's first touchdown. Other than that, his time in the game looked painful until the late touchdown drive.
It's truly a shame for the Gamecocks that it ended like this. They handled so much that no JSU football team had been asked to handle before. COVID-19 provided a challenge for everyone, and for JSU, it meant trying to have an abbreviated fall season, a spring season, and a whole bunch of practicing in between.
They lost players who played in the fall but chose not to return in the spring. They lost players who got hurt — more than a few. Quarterback wasn't the only position where JSU used up whatever depth it had.
Still, the Gamecocks kept chugging along.
They'll feel the effects of this extended season next fall. Young players like Newman and Graham haven't gotten the spring practice period to learn and prepare in a low-pressure environment. They didn't get it last spring, either, as COVID-19 shut down sports as JSU was exactly two practices into spring training.
It's no guarantee JSU would've won had Webb stayed healthy. Delaware has a superior defense — the best JSU has played this year. Also, Nolan Henderson is a worthy successor to his program's line of quality quarterbacks, including NFL starters Jeff Komlo, Scott Brunner, Rich Gannon and Joe Flacco. Gannon was a two-time NFL MVP, and Flacco won a Super Bowl.
This Delaware team was ranked No. 5 in the season-ending STATS FCS poll for a reason.
Still, JSU had a championship-level defense, and after those first two drives, it looked like it was up to the challenge.
The running backs were solid, and so were the receivers and offensive line. But in the FCS quarterfinals, you need a productive quarterback, and JSU only went two-deep.
That should've been enough. It wasn't.