Mark Edwards: We didn't get the Big One, but we did see a skillful, interesting finish

TALLADEGA — When's the last time a Cup Series race at Talladega didn't have a huge wreck that took out at least one-third of the field?
Heck, we expect the Big One at Talladega Superspeedway. It's a hallmark of the track, ever since it opened in 1969. Pretty much every driver who's gotten behind the wheel at Talladega adopts a strategy that ends with "... and hope you don't get caught up in a wreck." Not having the Big one is like having a Home Run Derby without any home runs.
Usually, we can count on four certainties in life: death, taxes, the coyote will never catch the roadrunner, and any Talladega race will have a huge wreck.
In Sunday's Cup Series YellaWood 500, 37 cars started the race, and 33 finished. There were 27 cars still on the lead lap at the end.
The race featured only two wrecks that knocked drivers from the race. On lap 24, Harrison Burton went to the outside lane and got bumped from Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which started an accident involving eight cars, but it sidelined only Burton and Ty Gibbs. On lap 44, Corey LaJoie had a problem with his right front tire and went into the wall, which ended his day.
We kept waiting the whole race for somebody to get flipped upside down — or get knocked sideways as 15 cars ran into each other while other drivers took off across the infield grass in a Hail Mary attempt to avoid the carnage.
We did get the yellow caution flag with five laps left, but it was thrown in the truest sense of "caution." Daniel Hemric had an engine problem and was stuck in the last slot of pit row. He wasn't bothering anyone. He didn't run into anyone, and nobody had to dodge his car, but NASCAR officials chose to put up the yellow caution anyway. If it had been the last lap, I'm unsure we would've seen the flag.
When the Cup Series came to Talladega in the spring, 13 of the 39 cars entered didn't finish the race.
Only six couldn't finish the fall 2021 race, but weather forced that one to end after 117 laps.
Sunday's race winner, Chase Elliott, called the YellaWood 500 "kind of a mild race for Talladega."
"That was kind of cool actually," he added.
Is this the result of the Next Gen car that NASCAR teams? It looks a bit stiff. Elliott's crew chief, Alan Gustafson, suggested the Next Gen car isn't as capable of making the type of gambles that might cause big wrecks.
That doesn't mean the Next Gen car is safe as roses.
There's concern among drivers about the safety of Next Gen car. Elliott has told reporters that the car is a step back in safety.
Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch missed Sunday's race because of concussions. Both were hurt when the rear of their cars hit the wall. There's a concern that the back of the car is too strong, so that the impact is taken by the driver.
Does that make drivers more careful? Maybe, maybe not.
But we did get something different Sunday, and not having the Big One didn't make this race a big flop. You can still have a Talladega race that's just as intense and skillful, and it did my heart good not to see a car fly through the air upside down.
Sunday's final lap was fun as we watched Elliott outmaneuver Ryan Blaney on the last two laps. No last-lap wreck ruined the fun.
I can't help but think about nine years ago when Jamie McMurray led for the final 14 laps with Dale Earnhardt Jr. trailing him the whole way.
It seemed to be building to an exciting last lap … but there was a wreck in the back of the field, which took the air out of the whole race. The race was over, and McMurray had won without having to defend his lead.
The casual fans love the wrecks, just like casual hockey fans love the fights. I believe the real race fan loves races like Sunday's, even without a dozen cars running into each other.