Mark Edwards: UA faces No. 1 Georgia, but history, young gun quarterback are on Tide's side

Remember Mikey Henderson? The former Georgia wide receiver?
Probably not. It's been 14 years since he was the hero of a Georgia overtime win over Alabama.
It was 2007 and Nick Saban's first season coaching the Crimson Tide. The two teams met in Tuscaloosa, and this instance, Georgia had the dominating team.
The Bulldogs eventually finished second in the country but got pushed to overtime by Alabama early in the season. On the game's final play, future NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford threw a 25-yard touchdown to Henderson to give the Bulldogs a 26-23 win.
That's ancient history now, and life hasn't gone as well for Georgia in the meantime. The Bulldogs haven't beaten Alabama since then. That's despite having at least a handful of instances in which they appeared to have the Tide locked down cold.
(Life has gone much worse for Henderson, who was convicted in 2018 for sex abuse of a student at the high school where he taught. He was sentenced to prison.)
No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama will face off again today in the SEC Championship Game, and once again, the Bulldogs appear to have the Crimson Tide right where they want them.
Georgia is unbeaten and has creamed 11 of 12 opponents by at least 17 points. In the season opener, the Bulldogs won by a touchdown over Clemson.
Head coach Kirby Smart, who was Nick Saban's defensive coordinator for four Alabama national championship teams, has put together what's regarded as the game's best defense since the Crimson Tide's overwhelming 2011 unit.
The quarterback, Stetson Bennett, has developed into a quality game manager who doesn't make many mistakes and gets the ball in the hands of his playmakers.
Meanwhile, even though Alabama is 11-1, the Crimson Tide has struggled to get there. Alabama barely survived against an LSU team that had fired its coach, won by the margin of a missed two-point conversion against a Florida team that has since fired its coach, and needed four overtimes to beat an Auburn team that was missing its starting quarterback.
With injuries running through Alabama's running back rotation like you-know-what through a tin horn, the Tide probably relies on its quarterback, Bryce Young, more than any top 10 team in the country does on its guy behind center. It doesn't help that Alabama's offensive line is having a heck of a time trying to keep opposing defenses from picking up Young and dropping him on his head.
No wonder Georgia is a 6½-point favorite, according to Vegasinsider.com. The Tide entering as an underdog is a huge deal. Alabama has been favored in 92 straight games dating back to 2015. Dating back to the 1970s, that's the longest such streak in major college football. The second longest streak is 72 by Alabama in 2009-15.
Still, it's worth noting that history is so much on Alabama's side against Georgia, it's like history is wearing a Bear Bryant checkered hat and a crimson T-shirt that says, "My favorite team is Alabama and my second favorite team is whoever plays Auburn."
You want a taste? Georgia led Alabama at halftime, looking unstoppable, but Alabama won by 17. In 2018, Jalen Hurts came off the bench to beat Georgia for the SEC championship. A year earlier, Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to beat Georgia for the national title.
In 2015, Alabama played at Georgia, and it was the one time since 2009 the Tide wasn't favored. Alabama won 38-10.
In 2012, the Bulldogs' last-gasp drive in the SEC title game ended when time ran out and they were at the Tide 5-yard line. In 2008, then-No. 3 Georgia hosted Alabama and had a "black out," in which fans wore black. Alabama led by 31 at halftime and won 41-30.
This doesn't just cover Saban's time at Alabama. In 1994, Jay Barker drove the Tide for a field goal in the closing seconds. In 1985, Georgia blocked a punt and scored to go ahead with less than a minute left. No problem for Alabama. Mike Shula immediately drove the Tide for a touchdown to win 20-16.
In 1973, Georgia led an eventual national champion Alabama team by a point in the fourth quarter before the Tide scored twice to win. In 1962, Georgia opened against an Alabama team that had graduated a championship quarterback in Pat Trammell … and the Tide debuted Joe Namath, who threw three touchdown passes in a 35-0 win.
In 1960, Georgia entered the season as defending SEC champion and returned future NFL Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton at quarterback. Alabama beat Georgia 21-6 in the season opener.
In 1955-57, Alabama endured the worst stretch in its football history, winning only four games. You guessed it — one came over Georgia by the margin of a missed extra point.
Now, as Saban enjoys saying, every game and even every play has a life and a history all its own. As for all those other Georgia mishaps, that was then, and this is now.
Even in that frame, don't count out Alabama. That quarterback who gets dropped on his head entirely too often? Bryce Young has played so well that he's a probable favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, as the nation's best player.
Don't be surprised if Young does it again and adds another chapter to Georgia's book of pain Saturday.