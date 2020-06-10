Mark Edwards: Two Derek Jeter T-shirt jerseys for two boys, a ruined surprise and a happy ending

Years ago when I worked in Decatur, I was set for a summer trip to New York when my office called, telling me that our retired Hall of Fame college baseball coach, Fred Fricke, was looking for me.
When I tracked him down, he asked, "Are you in New York yet?" He knew I went a couple of times each year to watch the Yankees and had a trip scheduled soon.
I told him I was flying out the next day.
"Could you do me a favor?" he asked.
He wanted me to get two New York Yankees Derek Jeter T-shirt jerseys for the two young sons of one of his former players, who was a local high school coach. Coach Fricke knew about those T-shirt jerseys because he had seen a couple I had bought for myself.
When I said I would, Coach Fricke drove to my house right then to give me two $20 bills to get the shirts. They were going to be only $18 each.
A few days later in New York, I was all set to go to Modell's, a New York sporting goods store, to get the shirts. But, I was missing an awfully important bit of information — I didn't know what sizes the two boys were.
Coach Fricke had wanted the shirts to be a surprise. I could've guessed their sizes, but what if I guessed wrong? It was my last trip of the summer, and it wasn't like I could exchange them so easily.
Coach Fricke didn't know their sizes, either. So, I called the former player's home. I got his wife. When I told her why I was calling, she kept crying and saying how "sweet" Coach Fricke was to think of her two boys. I never, ever thought of Coach Fricke as "sweet," but I had to concede he could be a pretty great person.
She told me how big the shirts needed to be and promised she wouldn't give away the surprise to her husband and sons. To me, the shirts looked tiny, but I triple-checked the tag, and the salesperson assured me the sizes were correct.
After returning home from my trip, I called Coach Fricke, and 20 minutes later, his truck was sitting in my driveway. I offered him his $4 in change, but he waved me off and said, "shipping and handling."
So, why am I relating this story now?
Tonight is the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. One of those boys was current Auburn University right-handed pitcher Tanner Burns, son of Mike Burns, at the time a Decatur High School baseball coach and a former Houston Astros minor leaguer. Some of the draft projections have Tanner going in the first round.
The Yankees have the 28th pick in the first round, although it seems they're interested in a right-handed pitcher from the University of Louisville. It would be nice if somehow they wound up taking Tanner.
I wouldn't mind getting a New York Yankees Tanner Burns T-shirt jersey for myself. By the way, I wonder if Tanner and his brother Linc still have those little jerseys they got years ago?