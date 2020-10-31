Mark Edwards: Turning 69, Nick Saban doesn't like he should consider retirement any time soon

TUSCALOOSA — Nick Saban celebrated his 69th birthday Saturday with the annual victory over Mississippi State. This time it was 41-0.
Alabama is rolling along undefeated and firmly in the national championship race. Even though a broken ankle sidelines star playmaker Jaylen Waddle last week, it's hard to imagine any team not named Clemson or Ohio State beating these guys.
First-year Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was supposed to come into the Southeastern Conference and teach us all what creative offense looks like. His Bulldogs couldn't put up a point Saturday night.
Because Saban hit a bit of a milestone Saturday, it's worth examining how much longer he might coach. His 69 years are significant because Bear Bryant turned 69 during his final season as Alabama's head football coach in 1982. Bryant's birthday came the same day the Tide hammered Georgia Tech 45-7.
Bryant led a hard life, and it showed. He died about a month after the season ended. In interviews through the years, some of his close confidantes have told me Bryant wasn't well but willed himself through that last season.
Bryant was right to retire and probably should have done so after the 1981 season. That year he won his final Southeastern Conference championship and broke what was then the major college football coaching victories record.
Now Saban is 69. In watching him as his Crimson Tide dismantled Mississippi State from start to finish, this guy doesn't look at all like somebody who should be shuffled off the stage.
Sure, he doesn't look young anymore. In scanning through some photos from his first year at Alabama in 2007, the years definitely show. When the team takes the field, he doesn't run as fast as he used to.
But, Saban seems as active and engaged as ever.
Most importantly, the foundation he built and maintains at Alabama isn't showing any cracks.
His Crimson Tide still is competing for national championships every year. The roster still is flush with blue-chip recruits. The recruiting pipeline still is gushing. The 247sports.com's latest rankings have Alabama's 2021 class ranked first nationally.
The game hasn't passed him by. He seems like the same coach he was 13 years ago.
In 1982, the Crimson Tide's foundation was fraying at the edges, especially in recruiting. Like Saban now, Bryant believed recruiting was the lifeblood of the program.
Bryant still brought in some talented players, but after a brilliant recruiting year in 1980, his final couple of classes just weren't as deep.
Rival coaches countered Bryant's legend by emphasizing his age, and it worked. When prospects saw him on television, visited campus or sat in his office, they could see for themselves how old Bryant appeared.
Alabama paid for the dip in recruiting in 1984 when the Tide's record dropped to 5-6.
Does Alabama in 2020 look anywhere close to 5-6? Saban has built such a machine in Tuscaloosa, you probably could lop off haf the roster and still have a seven-win team.
If opposing coaches tried to counter-recruit by telling recruits that Nick is getting up there in years, how successful do you think they'd be?
Saban's contract runs through the 2025 season when he'll turn 74. At one time, it seems silly to think he would coach that long. Now, it seems silly to consider that he probably will. Why wouldn't he coach to 74 … or longer?
Bryant won 232 of his 323 career victories at Alabama. Saban has won 158 of his 249 wins since coming to Tuscaloosa. At his current rate, he could catch Bryant's Tide and overall victory totals in about seven years.
At Kansas State, Bill Snyder retired at 66 before reconsidering and returning at 69. He retired again at 79. He won conference championships during his first and second runs as K-State's coach.
Like Snyder, Saban doesn't look like his health would force him out soon. He doesn't look like he's lost motivation.
In 2009, when Alabama won its first national title under Saban, he said at the championship parade, "This is not the end; this is the beginning."
We're still not at the end. At least, Saban turning 69 definitely isn't it.