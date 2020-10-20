Mark Edwards: Top 10 UT-UA games? We've got Mount Cody, Snake's foibles, and Bear's broken leg

Eight years ago while covering an Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, I happened across a UT fan with his son outside the stadium.
The guy was wearing a bright orange jersey, white pants and white shoes. His son had a matching outfit. On top of that, the man and the boy had their hair styled into mullets — full-on, business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back mullets.
I was looking to take some photos of the atmosphere for use online by my newspaper at the time. I asked the guy if he wouldn't mind if I took a picture of him and his son.
"You're going to make fun of me, aren't you?" he asked.
I couldn't lie: "Well, yes."
He said no photo. Now, I kind of wish I had asked for forgiveness afterward instead of permission first.
Alabama will return to Knoxville this weekend in the South's biggest rivalry that used to be. At one time, UT was the Tide's biggest rival, not Auburn. By the time Alabama and Auburn restarted their annual game in 1948, the Tide and the Vols already had established a long-standing yearly grudge match that was full of history and great games.
It's been a while since this rivalry was competitive or had a great game. Without a history book, it might be hard to persuade students at either school that Alabama-UT used to be a huge deal.
The last time UT beat Alabama was 2006 when Nick Saban was still coaching the Miami Dolphins, and Phillip Fulmer still led the Vols. Current Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was in second grade at the time, writing a report for his teacher about how he wanted to quarterback the Crimson Tide some day.
They've had vastly different fortunes in the past couple of decades or so, and that's affected how the rivalry is viewed as much as the Tide's current 13-game win streak over the Vols. Tennessee took the SEC and national titles in 1998 and hasn't won either since. Alabama has won seven league championships and five national crowns since then.
The Vols haven't been in the SEC title game since 2007.
Still, this used to be a great game, and one of these days, it'll be great again.
In that spirit, let's look at the greatest Alabama-Tennessee games of all-time. About 25 games deserve some thought, but I've tried to boil it down to 10. You may pick 10 completely different games, and if you do, I won't say your list isn't valid.
The Top 10
1934: Alabama 13, Tennessee 6: Alabama won when future NFL Hall of Famer Don Huston broke a 6-6 tie by scoring on a 5-yard end-around in the second half. Alabama went unbeaten and won the Rose Bowl that year, and Tennessee (8-2) was one of only two teams to score a touchdown against Alabama that year.
Alabama end Paul “Bear” Bryant was ejected for apparently punching Tennessee’s Phil Dickens, although Tide lineman Bill Lee admitted in 1986 to “Third Saturday in October” author Al Browning that it actually was he who bloodied Dickens’ nose.
1935: Alabama 25, Tennessee 0: For decades, Alabama coaches told their players that the Alabama-Tennessee game was so important that Bear Bryant played against the Vols even though he had a broken leg.
This is the game, although Bryant undercuts his own legend in the 1974 book he wrote with John Underwood, "Bear: The Hard Life and Good Times of Alabama's Coach Bryant".
He spent that Friday on crutches because of a cracked bone in his leg. In the book, Bryant told a story about assistant coach Hank Crisp trying to inspire the team before the game that he was certain No. 34 would play hard that day. At the time, players switched jersey numbers from game to game to help program sales. To Bryant’s surprise, he was No. 34 that day.
According to Bryant's book, it was clear that head coach Frank Thomas and Bryant's teammates saw through the baloney of No. 34 being so eager to play that day. Thomas didn't allow Bryant to hide on the bench. On the first play, quarterback Riley Smith called a pass play to Bryant, who limped his way down the field, only to find himself wide open. He caught the pass and lumbered all the way to the end zone for the hardest touchdown he ever scored in his life.
1965: Alabama 7, Tennessee 7: In the closing seconds, Alabama had fourth-and-goal at the UT 4. The scoreboard said third down, but it really was fourth down. Sophomore quarterback Ken "Snake" Stabler called for the snap and tossed the ball out of bounds to stop the clock. Six seconds remained, and Alabama was out of downs.
1966: Alabama 11, Tennessee 10: Stabler rallied Alabama from a 10-0 deficit with a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a 17-yard field goal by Bill Davis.
Tennessee had a shot at a 20-yard field goal near the end, but it was rainy, and place-kicker Gary Wright had a bad angle. His kick sailed wide right.
Wright told Browning for his book, “Third Saturday in October,” that his middle initial was W, and later, a Tennessee manager nicknamed him "Wide" Wright.
1972: Alabama 17, Tennessee 10: With about two minutes left, Alabama’s Wilbur Jackson scored to cut Tennessee’s lead to 10-9.
Bryant was prepared to go for two, but assistant coach Pat Dye, the future head coach at Auburn, talked Bryant into kicking the extra point. Third-ranked Alabama did, tying No. 10 Tennessee 10-10.
On the Vols’ possession, the Tide’s Mike DuBose tackled Vols quarterback Condredge Holloway, forcing a fumble. John Mitchell recovered for Alabama. On the next play, Tide quarterback Terry Davis scored on a 21-yard run to close out the win
1982: Tennessee 35, Alabama 28: The Vols broke an 11-game losing streak to Alabama, then ranked No. 2 and playing its last season under Bryant.
Down by a touchdown, Alabama drove in the closing moments to the UT 17, but couldn't get closer. Three passes into the end zone failed.
Vols fans tore down the goalposts and carried them down Cumberland Avenue.
1985: Tennessee 16, Alabama 14: UT won even though the Vols lost starting quarterback Tony Robinson to a broken leg. Darryl Dickey came off the bench to lead the victory.
Afterward, in the press box at Birmingham’s Legion Field, reporters waited on the elevator to take them to the postgame news conference at field level. The doors opened, but the car was packed with Alabama’s assistant coaches, with Ken Donohue sandwiched in the middle.
Donohue, a former Vols player, was in his first year as Johnny Majors’ defensive coordinator at Tennessee and received the game ball. He had coached at Alabama for the previous 21 years before then-head coach Ray Perkins forced him out and hired Joe Kines to coordinate his defense.
1990: Alabama 9, Tennessee 6: Tied 6-6, the Vols' Greg Burke lined up for a 50-yard field goal. Alabama’s Stacy Harrison blocked it, and the ball rolled to the UT 27 before a Tennessee player recovered.
On the final play of the game, Alabama’s Philip Doyle kicked a 47-yarder to lift the Tide to its first big victory of Gene Stallings’ first season as the Tide coach.
It was the Tide's third straight win in Knoxville, prompting center Roger Shultz to tell reporters, "We ought to pay property tax on Neyland Stadium because we own it."
1993: Alabama 17, Tennessee 17: Ranked No. 2, Alabama scored its only touchdown on Jay Barker's 1-yard quarterback sneak. David Palmer then rushed for the two-point conversion.
But, a game is never over until the NCAA says so. Two years later, the NCAA forfeited this game to the Vols.
2009: Alabama 12, Tennessee 10: This game clinched Terrence Cody postseason All-American honors in what was an otherwise good but unremarkable year for the 355-pound nose guard. He blocked two Daniel Lincoln field-goal tries, including one from 44 yards out on the last play.
Alabama led 12-3 before eventual Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram lost a fumble for the first time in his career. The Tide then allowed a touchdown for the first time in 11 quarters. The Vols then attempted an onside kick, which they recovered.
They lined up for the potential game-winning field goal, but Cody crashed into the UT guard, pushed his way past, raised a meaty left arm and swatted away the kick. Interestingly, Tide receiver Julio Jones was on the punt-block defense, too, and pictures show that if Cody hadn't pulled off his incredible play, Jones had jumped high enough that he likely would've gotten a hand on Lincoln's kick.