Mark Edwards: Tide has the dominant team, but Jordan-Hare Stadium possesses some strange magic

So, who at Auburn took a tin box filled with his picture, graveyard dirt and some chicken bones and buried it at the intersection of two dirt roads to summon a crossroad demon?
Who at Auburn promised Rumpelstiltskin her first-born in return for turning the Iron Bowl golden when it was played at Jordan-Hare Stadium every other year?
There's something truly magical about that stadium when Alabama visits, as it will Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). I'm only partly kidding.
It's never been a hospitable place for the Crimson Tide, and not just because fans rocked the Alabama team buses after the 1989 and '95 games. I doubt the wife of former Alabama coach Gene Stallings would want to go back — after one of the Tide's trips to Auburn, some fan noticed her sitting in a car after the game waiting to be escorted home. The fan turned around, bent over, dropped his pants and mooned her.
Alabama's 1989, 2013 and 2017 teams were undefeated before going to Auburn and leaving with an embarrassing loss. The 1993 had a nine-point lead and had knocked Auburn starting quarterback Stan White out of the game, but wound up losing. At one particularly critical juncture late in the game, Alabama went for it on fourth-and-short but didn't make it — probably because the Tide had only 10 men on the field.
In 1995, Alabama appeared to have scored the winning touchdown, but officials ruled it no good because Tide receiver Curtis Brown was bobbling the ball before he went out of the back of the end zone.
In 1997, an Alabama team that had a losing record appeared to have the game locked and was running out the clock before the Tide chose to pass on third-and-eight to fullback Ed Scissum, who rarely touched the ball that season. He caught the ball but fumbled it away. Auburn recovered and kicked a field goal to win it.
In 2007, another Alabama receiver, D.J. Hall, bobbled a ball while falling back into the end zone. Instead of corralling the ball for a game-changing touchdown, he wound up batting it up so Auburn defensive back Jerraud Powers could latch onto it for an interception.
In 2019, Alabama's Joseph Bulovas tried a gimme field goal that would've sent the game into overtime. His kick bounced no good off the left upright.
And the crown jewel: In 2013, Alabama's Adam Griffith tried a long field goal in the last second of regulation, trying to break a tie and win the game for Alabama. It came up short, and apparently, nobody noticed that Auburn's Chris Davis was stationed in front of the goal posts. While Alabama's players drifted to the sideline, and Auburn's players drifted to theirs, Davis was halfway to a touchdown. When Alabama finally realized what was happening, it was too late.
More Jordan-Hare magic had doomed the Tide. More Alabama embarrassment on the Auburn campus.
There was a time when big games in this state weren't played in Auburn or Tuscaloosa. Birmingham's Legion Field used to be the state's largest stadium, and when the series was restarted in 1948 after a 41-year break, it was played there. The tickets were split 50-50 between the two schools.
That changed in the late 1980s when Alabama began its "Tide Pride" donor system, in which ticket buyers had to pay a not-small fee for the ability to buy season tickets. Alabama wanted to include the Auburn game in the package to make it more attractive to donors, so the school asked Auburn to use the typical formula at the time, with the home team getting about 90 percent of the tickets.
Auburn readily agreed. Untied from the 50-50 deal, the school saw no need to continue playing the Iron Bowl in Birmingham, which was considered an Alabama town.
"As (lawyer) Morris Savage up in Jasper said, it was as neutral as the beaches of Normandy were on D-Day," former Auburn athletics director David Housel told the Montgomery Advertiser in 2014.
The city of Birmingham filed a lawsuit in 1988 to keep the game there. Alabama wanted to keep the game in Birmingham, too. Ray Perkins, the Tide coach in 1983-86, had said he would never take a team to Auburn.
But, they couldn't stop history. It was Auburn's game to host, and after significant expansions to Jordan-Hare in 1980 and '87, there was no reason to bow to Alabama and allow the game to continue in Birmingham. A subsequent agreement said Auburn would host the game on campus in 1989 and in Birmingham in 1991 but after that, it would take its home game in the series to Auburn permanently.
This is the type of rivalry in which Alabama wants to downplay it because it has perhaps the best college football program of all time and doesn't want to recognize Auburn as ever being on its level. Meanwhile, Auburn appreciates making Alabama realize that even though it has an elite program, sometimes the Tide isn't even the most powerful team in its own state.
So, in that context, it was a huge moment in Auburn history in 1989 when the Crimson Tide was forced to come to Jordan-Hare. Fans shook their paper Auburn shakers so hard, there was a blue and orange haze over the stands.
Auburn scored a 30-20 victory in the game, but in a way, the school and its supporters already had won before kickoff.
"I mean, it was like they had been freed, and let out of bondage, just having this game at Auburn," then-Auburn coach Pat Dye said after the game.
Alabama didn't win at Jordan-Hare until 1999 when the Tide rallied behind a backup quarterback and three late touchdowns by future NFL Most Valuable Player Shaun Alexander.
It's interesting that it was 10 years after that 1989 game. When you make a deal with a crossroads demon, don't you get 10 years before the demon claims your soul?
In the late 1990s, Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium underwent its own expansion, and by 2000, it took its home game in the series to campus. Auburn won 9-0 over an Alabama team with a lame-duck coach in Mike DuBose.
Auburn's Tommy Tuberville, who always had a quick wit, made note afterward about how it took Alabama 10 years to win at Auburn but it took the Tigers only a year to win in the Tide's stadium.
That 1989 game is where the modern Alabama-Auburn series started. It's been a relatively close series since then, with Alabama leading 17-15. That's a bit of a surprise because Alabama has won seven national championships in that span.
Even the great Nick Saban is relatively mortal at Jordan-Hare, with a 3-4 record there as Alabama's coach. He was 0-3 at Jordan-Hare while coaching LSU.
As for Saturday, the stars seem aligned for the Crimson Tide to blow out the Tigers.
Alabama is 10-1 and No. 3 in the nation. Quarterback Bryce Young is playing as well as anybody in the nation. Auburn is missing its starting quarterback and starting kicker. The Tigers are slumping with three straight losses, and new coach Bryan Harsin's offensive and defensive coordinators look lost at times.
Still, don't discount Jordan-Hare magic. According to VegasInsider.com, Alabama is a consensus 19.5-point favorite. Might want to play it safe and take the under on that.