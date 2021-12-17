Mark Edwards: Tide dominates the Heisman now, but used to have little regard for the award

Of all of Alabama's football accomplishments the past 14 years under Nick Saban, none amaze me more than the Crimson Tide's four Heisman Trophy winners.
Running back Mark Ingram won in 2009, followed by Derrick Henry in 2015, DeVonta Smith in 2020 and Bryce Young in 2021. Five others finished second or third in Heisman voting.
With four stiff-arm trophies in the fold, Saban is tied with Notre Dame's Frank Leahy for most Heisman winners coached. Leahy coached four in 1943-53.
Betting services already have marked Young as the favorite for 2022, although don't count out teammate Will Anderson, an other-worldly linebacker who was fifth in voting this year. He'll be back next season as well.
There was a time when Alabama didn't put much stock in the Heisman Trophy, which in turn didn't put much stock in Alabama, either.
The Crimson Tide cared about championships. When I interviewed former All-America lineman Billy Neighbors in 1992, he told me this: "I'd rather have 11 national championships and no Heismans like us instead of 11 Heismans and no national championships."
Critics called it too much of a popularity contest, and they were right. The Tide didn't play along and did little to publicize any potential Heisman-worthy player. By the 1980s and '90s, schools began mailing out news releases, posters, postcards, football cards — anything to grab the attention of a voter.
From Alabama … it was crickets.
The Heisman used to be very different than it is today. Voters didn't have all the statistics and highlights a few computer clicks away. That "Heisman moment" mattered as much as anything, especially if it didn't come too late in the season.
A significant number of voters mailed off their ballots before the regular season even ended.
LSU's Billy Cannon locked up the 1959 trophy with an incredible punt return for a touchdown against Ole Miss on Oct. 31 of that season. It accounted for the only touchdown in LSU's 7-3 win.
In checking the numbers, Cannon actually had a much better year in 1958 when he was third in voting — significantly better than that season's eventual winner Pete Dawkins of Army. But Dawkins had his own Heisman moment with a big touchdown to help beat Notre Dame early in the season.
These days, voters can cast ballots electronically after all the games have been played, and an overwhelming number do.
Ingram likely wouldn't have won in 2009 if that wasn't the case. He had a big game as Alabama beat defending national champion Florida in the SEC Championship Game, and his performance was freshest on voters' minds.
A handful of Alabama players got some support for the Heisman.
There was Harry Gilmer, an exciting halfback who threw and ran as well as anybody, but he wound up fifth in 1945. Johnny Musso had a huge year in 1971, but Auburn's Pat Sullivan was a very deserving winner that year. Musso was fourth in voting.
David Palmer was an eye-catching receiver, kick returner and Wildcat quarterback in 1993 and was third in voting, which at the time was Alabama's all-time best Heisman finish.
I'll always insist that Derrick Thomas should've won the award in 1988, but he was so far ahead of his time as a pass-rushing specialist. Sacks weren't even an official NCAA statistic yet, and that's the figure that best showed his dominance. He set school records that year for sacks, tackles for loss and fumbles forced. Those records still stand.
He was 10th in voting, which is a sign of the ignorance of voters who just didn't comprehend how dominant Thomas was, if they even gave him a thought. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was second in voting this year, and his numbers weren't even in the ballpark of Thomas'.
In 1934, Alabama end Don Hutson would've been a viable candidate for a team that eventually won the Rose Bowl, but there's a good reason he didn't win — the Heisman didn't start until 1935.
Alabama finally relented to the inevitable in 1999 and embraced the Heisman Trophy. The Tide mounted its first Heisman campaign that year for running back Shaun Alexander. He would've stood a decent chance of winning but for a high-ankle sprain late in the year.
Even with the injury, he set an SEC touchdown record that wasn't broken until 14 years later by Auburn's Tre Mason. Alexander finished seventh in voting, while Wisconsin's Ron Dayne was first.
Alexander did OK after that, winning the NFL most valuable player award in 2005 when he set the NFL single-season touchdown record. He scored 28 that year for Seattle, which is the same number as Dayne scored in his seven-year pro career.
Other former Tide players did OK, too. Quarterback Bart Starr was NFL MVP in 1966, and quarterback Ken Stabler was MVP in 1974. Joe Namath, also a quarterback, was the AFL MVP in 1968 and '69. Starr, Stabler and Namath won Super Bowls, and Alexander led Seattle to a Super Bowl loss.
The Heisman these days has turned into much more of a team award than it used to be. Without the win over Georgia for the SEC championship, Young would've had a hard time winning.
Alabama still does little to promote its Heisman candidates. These days, however, there's no need. As with all things college football, the Tide still dominates and has no need to remind anyone.